Travel skincare essentials: What to pack to protect your skin on holiday
Travelling can take a toll on our skin, and the skincare products you bring can rescue it or potentially worsen things. Here’s how to plan the essentials for your dopp kit.
Most of us spend weeks planning what to wear on holiday but barely give a second thought to what goes into our toiletry bag. To save space, some just rely on random skincare samples.
It may seem like a harmless shortcut, but your skin could end up paying the price.
Travel can be surprisingly stressful for your skin. Hours spent in the dry cabin air, followed by sudden changes in temperature, humidity and even altitude, can throw your skin barrier off balance. Introducing unfamiliar skincare products at the same time only increases the chances of irritation, breakouts or allergic reactions.
"Deviating from our usual skincare routine when travelling could increase the severity of irritation or allergies due to the impaired recovery and changes to the skin barrier during travel," said Dr Rachel Ho, medical director of The Skin Longevity Clinic.
While you may not notice much of a difference on a short city break, the effects become more obvious during longer trips or holidays in destinations with extreme climates. Whether you're heading to a snowy mountain retreat, a tropical island or a high-altitude adventure, here's how to keep your skin comfortable and healthy throughout your trip.
PACK SMARTER, NOT MORE
The best skincare routine while travelling isn't a brand-new one – it's the one your skin already knows.
Rather than packing full-sized products, Dr Ho recommends bringing travel-sized or sample versions of the skincare products you already use. Unlike products decanted into smaller containers, professionally packaged travel sizes are less likely to compromise a product's stability or effectiveness.
If you're travelling light, don't feel pressured to pack every step of your routine. Leave behind non-essential products like exfoliants, toners and most serums.
Instead, prioritise these three essentials:
- A gentle cleanser to remove dirt, sweat and sunscreen without stripping your skin.
- A moisturiser to strengthen your skin barrier and lock in hydration.
- A broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against UV damage, no matter your destination.
These three products form the foundation of a skincare routine that will keep your skin resilient throughout your trip.
YOUR DESTINATION SHOULD SHAPE YOUR SKINCARE
Your wardrobe isn't the only thing that should change depending on where you're travelling. Your moisturiser should too.
"Our skin takes time to acclimatise to a new environment," explained Dr Ho. "Temperature and humidity differences influence how our skin behaves."
Cold, dry air and indoor heating can leave skin feeling tight, flaky and itchy, while hot and humid weather often triggers excess oil production, clogged pores and acne breakouts.
The skincare principles remain the same – cleanse, moisturise and protect your skin from the sun – but the texture and richness of your moisturiser should be tailored to your surroundings.
1. SOMEWHERE COLD, DRY OR WINDY
Harsh weather strips moisture from the skin by increasing transepidermal water loss. Choose a richer cream with emollient and occlusive ingredients that reinforce your skin barrier and prevent moisture from escaping.
Try: Derma Lab Pro Aesthetic Booster Cream, S$69.90
(Photo: Derma Lab)
2. TROPICAL DESTINATIONS
In hot and humid climates, heavy creams can feel uncomfortable and contribute to congestion. Instead, opt for a lightweight lotion or gel moisturiser that hydrates without weighing skin down.
Try: Laneige Balance Mode Shine Control Weightless Moisturizer, S$34
(Photo: Laneige)
3. SOMEWHERE HOT AND DRY
Desert climates call for something in between. Look for moisturisers containing hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides and natural moisturising factors to replenish moisture without feeling overly rich.
Try: Re:erth Firming Night Cream, S$105
(Photo: Re:erth)
4. HIGH ALTITUDE DESTINATIONS
The higher you go, the stronger the UV radiation and the drier the air.
An SPF50 PA++++ broad-spectrum sunscreen is essential, while a richer moisturiser helps minimise moisture loss caused by the thin, dry air and strong winds.
Try: Cle de Peau Restorative Cream Supreme, S$630
(Photo: Cle de Peau)
SMALL ADDITIONS THAT MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE
A few thoughtful extras can help your skin recover from the stresses of travel.
1. CARRY A FACIAL MIST ON THE PLANE
Low cabin humidity starts dehydrating your skin long before you reach your destination. A facial mist with humectants and emollients can provide a quick hydration boost and help reduce moisture loss during your flight.
Try: Sekkisei Blue Deep Breath Meditation Aromatic Spray, S$50
(Photo: Kose)
2. PACK A HYDRATING FACE MASK
Sheet masks or overnight masks won't replace your moisturiser, but they can offer welcome relief after a long flight or a day spent in harsh weather.
Try: Sigi Skin Tea-Tox Sheet Mask, S$36 (for a pack of 4)
(Photo: Sigi Skin)
3. GO EASY ON ACTIVE INGREDIENTS
Even if your skin normally tolerates ingredients like retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, vitamin C or benzoyl peroxide, travel can temporarily make it more sensitive. Consider simplifying your routine until your skin has adjusted to its new environment.
4. DON'T NEGLECT THE BASICS
The best skincare products can't compensate for dehydration or lack of sleep. Drink enough water throughout your trip and aim for sufficient rest – two simple habits that can make a noticeable difference to how your skin looks and feels.
THE TAKEAWAY
Travelling exposes your skin to unfamiliar environments, making it more vulnerable to dehydration, irritation and breakouts. The solution isn't to pack more products or experiment with new ones, but to stick to a simple routine built around products your skin already trusts.
A little planning before you zip up your suitcase can help ensure that you bring back happy memories from your holiday, not stressed-out skin.