Travel skincare tips before, during and after a flight to look fresh when you reach your destination

We know that travelling can wreak havoc on our skin. After all, we’ve been told countless times how drying airplane air is. So how bad is it exactly?

According to Dr Vivian Yong, an aesthetic doctor at IDS Clinic, the humidity of the recirculated cabin is less than 20 per cent compared to the humidity on land, which is at 40 to 60 per cent. “Anything below 30 per cent is considered too dry for comfort. In addition, relative humidity decreases with altitude, and at the typical cruising altitude of 35,000 ft and 41,000 ft, the relative humidity is less than 1 per cent.”

Thus, the fresh air that is drawn into the cabin is extremely dry when flying at those altitudes. “This fresh air is then mixed with the recirculated air, and the passengers and crew are the only sources of moisture,” shared Dr Yong.

This dry air not only dries out the skin, but our nasal passages, sinuses, eyes and lips too. But that’s not all, she added that this drying out of the mucous membranes can also lead to an increase in us being susceptible to viruses.

To ensure that your skin stays healthy and you arrive looking fresh, we get expert advice on how to maximise your travel beauty routine.