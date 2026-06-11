Tween skincare 101: How to manage oily skin and acne during puberty

As children enter puberty, hormonal changes can trigger skin issues such as oily skin and acne. These changes often begin during the tween years (ages 8 to 12), before becoming more noticeable in the teenage years.

According to dermatologist Dr Stephanie Ho of Stephanie Ho Dermatology, the main difference between tween and teenage skin is the degree of hormonal influence and oil production.

“During puberty, hormones called androgens stimulate the oil glands to enlarge and produce more sebum. This process begins in tweens when the adrenal glands start releasing hormones, but intensifies during the teenage years as hormonal changes accelerate,” she explained.

As the skin transitions from childhood to adolescence, increased oil production can clog pores and lead to blackheads, whiteheads and acne. When excess sebum combines with dead skin cells and bacteria, inflammation develops.

“Acne affects 90 to 96 per cent of teenagers to some degree. Girls typically experience these changes earlier, around ages 11 to 13, while boys tend to develop them later, from ages 13 to 14,” said Dr Ho.