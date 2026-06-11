Tween skincare 101: How to manage oily skin and acne during puberty
A guide to keeping your tween’s skin healthy when oil glands start to go into overproduction and pores easily get clogged.
As children enter puberty, hormonal changes can trigger skin issues such as oily skin and acne. These changes often begin during the tween years (ages 8 to 12), before becoming more noticeable in the teenage years.
According to dermatologist Dr Stephanie Ho of Stephanie Ho Dermatology, the main difference between tween and teenage skin is the degree of hormonal influence and oil production.
“During puberty, hormones called androgens stimulate the oil glands to enlarge and produce more sebum. This process begins in tweens when the adrenal glands start releasing hormones, but intensifies during the teenage years as hormonal changes accelerate,” she explained.
As the skin transitions from childhood to adolescence, increased oil production can clog pores and lead to blackheads, whiteheads and acne. When excess sebum combines with dead skin cells and bacteria, inflammation develops.
“Acne affects 90 to 96 per cent of teenagers to some degree. Girls typically experience these changes earlier, around ages 11 to 13, while boys tend to develop them later, from ages 13 to 14,” said Dr Ho.
Acne affects 90 to 96 per cent of teenagers to some degree.
KEEPING TWEEN SKIN HEALTHY
A simple skincare routine can help prevent and manage common skin concerns like oily skin and acne.
Dr Ho recommends three basic products:
- A gentle cleanser
- A lightweight moisturiser
- A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF50 or higher when outdoors
“Encourage a twice-daily routine and keep products visible in the bathroom. Parents should also emphasise cleansing the face and showering after school or sports whenever possible. Consistency matters more than using many products,” she said.
Choose a cleanser that does not strip the skin of moisture, a moisturiser that provides basic hydration, and a sunscreen with adequate UV protection.
INGREDIENTS THAT HELP MANAGE ACNE
For tweens experiencing acne, the following ingredients can be beneficial:
Niacinamide: Reduces inflammation and excess oil production.
Azelaic acid: Helps unclog pores, fights bacteria, reduces inflammation and fades post-acne marks.
Benzoyl peroxide: Kills acne-causing bacteria, clears dead skin cells and reduces inflammation, although it may irritate sensitive skin.
Salicylic acid: Exfoliates, reduces inflammation and helps dissolve excess oil within pores.
“These ingredients are available over the counter, but should be introduced gradually to assess tolerability. If acne persists or worsens, consult a dermatologist for prescription treatment,” advised Dr Ho.
OTHER FACTORS THAT CAN WORSEN ACNE
1. HYGIENE AND SKINCARE HABITS
While cleansing is important, over-cleansing can strip the skin’s protective barrier. Dr Ho recommends washing the face no more than twice daily and following up with moisturiser.
She also cautioned against excessive use of AHAs, BHAs and retinoids, which can irritate the skin and worsen acne.
2. TOUCHING AND PICKING THE FACE
Frequently touching the face or picking at blemishes can introduce bacteria, increase irritation and aggravate inflammation.
3. SWEAT AND HEAT
Active tweens often sweat more due to sports and Singapore’s climate.
Prolonged contact with sweat can encourage bacterial growth and worsen acne. If showering immediately is not possible, hypoallergenic wet wipes can help remove sweat temporarily.
4. COSMETICS
Some cosmetic products may be irritating or pore-clogging. Proper cleansing is essential to prevent breakouts.
5. DIET
“Diet can influence acne through complex hormonal and metabolic pathways,” said Dr Ho. Diets high in dairy products, sugar and high-glycaemic-index foods may contribute to breakouts.
6. SLEEP AND STRESS
Insufficient sleep and high stress levels can disrupt hormonal balance and immune function, increasing inflammation and oil production, which may worsen acne.
While acne and oily skin are a normal part of growing up, establishing healthy skincare habits early can make a significant difference. A simple, consistent routine, combined with good lifestyle choices and timely professional advice when needed, can help tweens navigate these changes with greater confidence and healthier skin.