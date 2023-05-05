This Singaporean ink artist has a collaboration with Uniqlo featuring cats playing capteh

In support of arts and culture, Uniqlo Singapore has launched #WithUT with Co Play, a platform to celebrate art and designer toys. The new UTme! collection, Playful Memories, features six local artists’ unique designs that celebrate play.

CNA Lifestyle caught up with one of them, illustrator Rex Lee, whose work can be seen in Musings On The Moon: Loony Rhymes For Playful Minds where he partners Flo-Jo to bring whimsical poems to life with his illustrations.

Lee's design for Uniqlo features Mau and Kitty – the main cast for his My Space Cats series – playing the traditional game of capteh... while in space. He shared that his aim for the series "is to induce joy" and to find a way to "add an element of humour or a deeper layer of meaning to make each piece delightful or meaningful to a viewer".

He hailed the partnership with the clothing brand as a "big leap" and a "chance to broaden the reach of our art by making it seen, and available (and wearable!) through a leading global retailer".