Uniqlo Singapore to release Pop Mart-themed shirts in September, exclusive novelties also up for grabs

You can also score exclusive novelties once the collection arrives.

For instance, on Sep 5, the first 150 customers at selected Uniqlo stores to buy any two items from the Pop Mart collection will get a limited-edition shopping bag.

The outlets are: Orchard Central, Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Suntec City and Jem.

From Sep 5 to 11, those who buy any two items from the Pop Mart collection, either online or in stores, will get a sticker set featuring characters from The Monsters line.

More information on the Uniqlo and Pop Mart collaboration can be found on this website.

The Monsters series was created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung, who was raised in the Netherlands. Inspired by Nordic fairy tales, Lung created The Monsters universe in 2015 and modelled his characters after elves, fairies and monsters.

In addition to Labubu, other characters in the series include Zimomo and Tycoco.

In 2019, Lung signed an exclusive licence agreement with Chinese toy maker Pop Mart – leading to the sale of blind box figures based on The Monsters.

In recent years, The Monsters, especially Labubu, have exploded in popularity worldwide – with many fans flocking to toy events and exhibitions just to score event-exclusive merchandise of the characters.