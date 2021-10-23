Old is new again: Why vintage clothes shopping is back

In August, it introduced a large collection from celebrated ’90s designer Todd Oldham, including rhinestone T-strap sandals for US$160 and a patchwork print blazer for US$250.

Chad Senzel’s #streetrack

Since this is a rack of clothes on a fairly busy street corner – the corner of Ludlow and Canal streets on most weekends – there is no dressing room.

There is, however, a full-length mirror for those willing to get vulnerable enough to try on clothes in public.

An oversize Pleats Please Issey Miyake dress in dove gray would be easy to slip on, but the Levi’s baggy SilverTab jeans would require more audacity – or at least a tape measure.

Leisure Centre

48 Hester St.

In honour of the US Open, the store featured a collection of vintage tees from Opens past, including a graphic black-and-white one that a friend of mine bought from 1983, the year she was born.

The owners, Bijan Shahvali and Frank Carson, will helpfully talk customers through why something is interesting, like a United Colors of Benetton shirt with a psychedelic flower print that, Shahvali said, was a design homage to (or, perhaps, stolen from) rap group De La Soul.

Procell

5 Delancey St.

A destination for 2000s-era band T-shirts and mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dresses, but know you’re in for some competition. This is where designer Virgil Abloh went shopping the day after the Met Gala.

Lara Koleji

70 Orchard St.

Megan McCormick, who was working at the store on a late summer afternoon, described the aesthetic as having “a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ baggy clothes vibe but with a sprinkle of really feminine gold”. She was a good advertisement, wearing Wallabees, vintage Levi’s and a hand-painted sweater.

Two stacks of vintage music shirts included the Spin Doctors and Lollapalooza. The shoes – white Cynthia Rowley mules (US$89), Freelance loafer boots (US$160), Prada square-toe ballet flats with bead embellishment (US$125) – are particularly good if you can find your size before they sell out.

BROOKLYN

Chickee’s Vintage

135 Wythe Ave.

The store has a light and airy feel, without the kitsch that many vintage stores gravitate toward. Come for the graphic tees heavy on arts institutions (one, priced at US$88, just reads JAZZ), or Ralph Lauren knitwear, but stay for the Italian tailoring.

Slacks are popular, paired with either heels or the shop’s consistently great selection of loafers (Tom Ford-era Gucci, US$325).

Malin Landaeus

157 N. Sixth St.

Even if square-toe mules and slinky hot pink Betsey Johnson dresses (US$229) don’t seem like something you want to wear, a few minutes in this store will change your mind.

“You can tell people are excited about showing up and being pretty and hot,” said Helena Magdalena, the 25-year-old salesperson whose current favorite boots in the store are a tall, fitted black leather pair from Freelance with a chunky silver zipper running up the front.

Amarcord

223 Bedford Ave.

There’s a reason this jewel box of a shop has been a Williamsburg destination for nearly 20 years.

The co-owners, Marco Liotta and Patti Bordoni, follow closely what designers are showing on the runways and make sure to stock accordingly.

“If Gucci is doing patchwork or flowers, or Jacquemus is doing straw bags, we try to get an idea of direction they’re taking and have those items in the store,” said Liotta, who was wearing Korean War military pants and a Hawaiian paisley shirt.

He pointed to a floral printed skirt in a Gucci ad that inspired them to buy similar skirts (US$165 for a pink-and-green one). A white cotton crochet skirt (US$225) was reminiscent of the lace and sheer pieces from Dior or the crocheted shirts sold this season at Bode.

10 ft Single by Stella Dallas

285 N. Sixth St.

This store is cavernous and slightly chaotic. But if you can zero in on what you want, there is a logic to it. “There is still a point of view even though it’s big,” Starr said.

“It reminds me of being a teenager and discovering thrifting.”

There are entire racks of dead-stock cropped tanks in many colours, sweater vests, plaid and corduroy schoolgirl skirts and cutoff denim shorts in many washes, all very short.

There are rows of cowboy boots and white overalls and a daisy print minidress for US$35 that looks like something someone would have worn in an REM video in the ’90s.

Mirth

606 Manhattan Ave.

This store is what Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s closet may have looked like, all shades of black and white and beige and gray. A silver Ralph Lauren shift dress is US$120; a cream Armani wrap skirt, US$85; a black Christian Lacroix silk and lace assemblage, US$129; Levi’s 550s, US$108. The most perfect Robert Clergerie loafers are waiting for their own size 6 Cinderella.

NOT DONE EXPLORING?

Here are some additional recommendations:

Nomad Vintage

IndigoStyle Vintage

Seven Wonders Collective

Edith Machinist

Rogue

Dusty Rose Vintage

Vaux Vintage

Antoinette

Awoke Vintage

Buffalo Exchange

L Train Vintage

Vintage Thrift Shop

Goodwill NYNJ Outlet Store

By Marisa Meltzer © The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.