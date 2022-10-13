Popular Chinese ‘face painter’ brings her edgy touch to Chanel Beauty’s new global makeup project

Chanel Beauty announced on Tuesday (Oct 11) the launch of Cometes Collective, a new project that was two years in the making and will involve emerging talents in the world of beauty.

The group comprises three makeup enthusiasts Valentina Li, Ammy Drammeh and Cecile Parvina, who were all chosen for “their unique and pluralistic visions of beauty, their treatment of makeup as both an art and a daily ritual, (and) their ability to integrate the complexity and singularity of feminine allure into their creations”.