His and hers: Valentine's Day gift ideas that have conscious coupling written all over them

To some, you aren’t really a couple until you pull off a stunt like twinning in double denim (that’s you, Kanye West, and you, Justin Timberlake) or if you pledge your undying devotion by toasting to each other’s blood (hello, Megan Fox).

For the rest of us who don’t believe in taking matters of the heart to the extreme, there are simpler ways to show your significant other that the two of you fit together like puzzle pieces. Show the world that you lovebirds are two peas in a pod by staying connected with His and Hers iterations. CNA Lifestyle rounds up the sweetest His and Hers finds for Valentine's Day.