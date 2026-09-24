50 years of Vans: How the skate shoe became a fashion icon

The other key feature was Vans’ now-iconic waffle-shaped outsole. Made using a vulcanisation process that bonds the rubber outsole to the shoe, it provided the “sticky” grip that skaters prized on their boards.

There were, of course, other canvas-and-rubber shoes around before the Era. Brands such as Keds, Converse and Sperry had already produced similar low-profile styles, some predating even the Authentic. What set Vans apart was its direct engagement with skateboarders. Rather than simply becoming popular among them, the Era was developed with their input and specifically for their needs. As Peralta recalled in the book Made For Skate: “Vans was the first company to recognise us as skateboarders and treat us seriously.”

The Era would go on to become the foundation for Vans’ skate footwear, influencing subsequent core styles including the Old Skool and Sk8-Hi. This year, the brand marked the 50th anniversary of the silhouette with the Skate Era, bringing back the iconic style and reuniting it with Alva, the skater who helped create it.

HOW IT’S EVOLVED

As skateboarding grew from a Southern California pastime into a youth subculture in the late 1970s and 1980s, Vans became part of its visual language. The shoes were practical, but they also looked the part: simple, low-profile and easy to wear with the loose jeans, shorts and graphic T-shirts that came to define skate style.

As skateboarding intersected with punk, alternative music and street culture, Vans followed, appearing on musicians, artists and other figures who had never stepped on a board themselves. The shoes became a signifier for a particular kind of irreverence – casual, youthful and deliberately unconcerned with mainstream fashion.

By the 1980s, Vans had also become closely associated with the emerging skateboarding film and video culture. Perhaps most famously, the brand’s Slip-On gained a starring role in Fast Times At Ridgemont High after Sean Penn’s Jeff Spicoli wore a checkered pair.

The following decades saw skate shoes move further into mainstream culture. Kurt Cobain was frequently photographed in the suede version of Converse’s One Star, while the Chuck Taylor became a fixture of 90s alternative style, worn by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder and Drew Barrymore.