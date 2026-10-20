Kylie Jenner wears US$50 million bra for Victoria's Secret runway debut

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct 18) with a celebration of the changing seasons, as the brand's signature angel-winged models swept down the runway in elaborate flower-petal, snowflake and gleaming metallic creations.

"I actually did the four seasons, and then I added in a second Winter spot," Adam Selman, the show's executive creative director, told Reuters on the pink carpet ahead of the event.

"So you'll see Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter one and Winter two, with PINK in the middle," he said, referring to the lingerie company's youth-focused sub-brand PINK, which had its own dedicated segment.

The annual runway spectacle, known for its star-studded casting, extravagant costumes and musical performances, drew celebrity guests including Lisa Rinna and Kylie Jenner.

Making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, Jenner wore the brand's famed US$50 million (S$64 million) Fantasy Bra, originally modelled by Swedish model Elsa Hosk in 2018. Watching from the audience were her mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.