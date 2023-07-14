A beginner's guide to buying vintage clothes: Fashion experts’ tips on how to shop for the real deal

Ask any vintage fashion fans why they love it and the answer you’d get is most likely because it’s so unique.

Compare it to modern mass-produced clothes and it’s easy to see what they mean. “There’s practically zero chance of you bumping into someone else wearing something similar to your vintage piece… that's what my customers tell me,” said Aisha Ang, who sells vintage clothing and accessories online on her Etsy store, FrecklesaisVintage.

“You’re also buying a piece of history. Imagine the stories behind it… what fabulous parties and events it’s been worn to. Not to mention that you’re also helping the environment by buying and wearing vintage clothing. Vintage is considered slow fashion now and is sustainable,” she added.