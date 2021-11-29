Look back: Virgil Abloh's career highs from Louis Vuitton to Off-White to iconic collabs

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design,” the statement read. “He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”

The late designer’s zest for life was palpable in his creative endeavours. He once told The Cut that fashion is a kind of a “joke”.

“I don’t get too bogged down in the clothes. For me, it’s one big art project, just a canvas to show that fashion should have a brand which has someone behind it who cares about different contexts. Social things,” he said.