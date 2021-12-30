Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s Singapore show, K-beauty: Top fashion and beauty stories of 2021

This year had its fair shares of ups and downs in the world of fashion and beauty. On the news front, we went from the high of Louis Vuitton pulling out all the stops for Singapore’s first physical fashion runway show since the pandemic gripped the world to the low of losing three great designers: Tiffany & Co’s Elsa Peretti, AZ Factory’s Alber Elbaz (formerly of Lanvin fame) and Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh.

But those weren't the only stories that mattered to readers, who were also interested in everything from looking and feeling exceptional, especially in these trying times. CNA Lifestyle looks back the most popular stories from our Style & Beauty section.

FASHION GIANTS WE LOST IN 2021