Does Vitamin C actually help your skin? What dermatologists say about this trendy ingredient

WHY SOME PRODUCTS DON’T WORK

Some Vitamin C products aren’t made in ways that ensure the vitamin actually gets into the skin and does its job. “You really have to understand how to formulate them and how to package them properly” and not all companies get that right, said Dr Patricia Farris, a dermatologist in Metairie, Louisiana.

Vitamin C is an unstable molecule and it can easily break down into a different molecule that doesn’t help the skin, Dr Bowe said. For example, L-ascorbic acid, a form of vitamin C found in many skin care products, degrades when it is exposed to heat, a high pH or sunlight, she said – which can happen during transit and storage.

Even if the Vitamin C in a product remains stable, it may not penetrate the skin deeply enough to benefit it. The skin’s outermost layer repels water-loving molecules like L-ascorbic acid – and that means that the molecule may not get sufficiently absorbed, Dr Bowe said.

Other derivatives of Vitamin C, such as tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate and tetra-isopalmitoyl ascorbic acid, have a different chemistry and can more easily penetrate the skin’s outer layer, which is why some products contain those forms of the vitamin instead, Dr Bowe said. Those formulations can also be gentler on the skin.

But these forms of Vitamin C are relatively new and do not have as much research supporting their benefits, Dr Fahs said. “The reality is, human studies showing efficacy are still very limited,” she said.