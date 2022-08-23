Do you wash your new clothes before wearing them? Here’s why you really should

It’s one of those things that few people actually think about and is frequently done (or not) simply according to one’s personal preference and habits. A new piece of clothing is, well, brand new, isn’t it? So why should there be a need to wash it before we wear it?

One assumes that a new garment is clean when it comes fresh out from its cellophane packaging, but is it really? Just think about what it goes through during production – the fabric may have gone through multiple dyeing and chemical treatments and been run through numerous clothing manufacturing machines.

It may not be used clothing, but it will carry substances like chemical residue, or dust from machines that are utilised in producing them, or even germs and viruses transferred from human hands – since they have been manhandled during the manufacturing process. Don’t forget that the garments may have been piled in bins and on floors in factory environments that aren’t exactly meticulously cleaned.