Smudge alert: 6 reasons your waterproof makeup isn't working and what you should do

Why is the mascara marketed as "waterproof" smudging up a storm under your eyes? Have you been duped? Is it false advertising? And who else has been in a situation where your so-called waterproof eyeliner has lost its battle against humidity and is making a break for it down your face?

Here are a few reasons why your waterproof makeup may not be working well for you, and tips on how to prevent your face armour from washing off with the next tropical downpour.