11 waterproof footwear options for wet weather – and how to dry your shoes if you get caught in the rain
Because you wouldn’t want to risk your Sunday best leather kicks in torrential downpours. Plus tips on how to dry your soiled kicks.
A quick check on the weather will show that we are to expect rain to come down by the truckloads for the foreseeable future. Before reaching for that golf umbrella, you’d do well to first remove those precious leather shoes that will no doubt go soft like last night’s souffle upon contact with rain and replace them with waterproof footwear.
And by waterproof footwear, we don’t just mean Paddington Bear-esque rubber boots. There’s a whole host of fantastic looking ones out there for you to storm around in and look fabulously trendy while at it. (And if it's too late, scroll down for some tips on what do to dry what you're already wearing.)
HUNTER SHERPA WELLINGTONS, S$129.35
What’s wet weather program without gum boots? What’s different about this pair is the wooly insides that will no doubt keep your feet warm as a fresh toast.
DECATHALON ADULT HORSE RIDING JODPHUR BOOTS, S$24.90
They look like gum boots, protect like gum boots but they are, in fact, riding boots. And importantly, they are way cheaper.
MELISSA MEGAN, S$179
Change out your leather fisherman sandals for this all-weather alternative. Its 7cm heel height will ensure you rise above any water puddle.
TEVA MIDFORM INFINITY SANDALS, S$119.90
Like gladiator sandals, the sexy lace up detail won’t cramp your style. People will only notice how cute your pedicure is, not how wet the toesies get.
CONVERSE TAYLOR ALL STAR, S$119.90
This classic high-top comes in a waterproof version that’s made from waterproof leather with moisture-wicking laces and snuggly fleece lining.
BIRKENSTOCK ESSENTIALS ARIZON WATERPROOF SLIDE SANDALS, S$65
Besides its water resistance capabilities, its anatomically-shaped foot bed ensures that your feet stay a hundred per cent comfortable.
NIKE ACG AIR ZOOM GAIADOME GORE-TEX, S$299
Made from heavy duty materials including weather-proof Gore-tex, these will keep your feet drier than the Sahara desert.
HOKA BONDI L GTX, S$290
This is a weatherproof version of the Hoka classic. Its leather upper and integrated Gore-Tex bootie ready the wearer for walks in any weather. Like its classic counterpart, its plushy foot bed has been voted one of the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis.
CROCS MEGA CRUSH SANDALS, S$99.95
Love them or hate them, this pair will literally help you rise above, public water that is. Tip: A coloured pair is more likely to help you stand out amidst rainy, blurred vision. Adding shiny Jibbitz will double confirm that.
CLOUDWANDER WATERPROOF, S$289
Waterproof is not the only reason fans love this shoes, it also comes engineered with trademark CloudTec that offers advanced cushioning technology that adapts to every runner.
NEW BALANCE FRESH FOAM X 880V12 GTX, S$209
This premium pair uses Gore-Tex’s Invisible Fit membrane for a lightweight waterproof feel. Its capabilities can take anything from a light drizzle to a full on downpour.
TIPS ON HOW TO DRY YOUR SHOES
Congrats, you made it to the end of the list, which can only mean you really need new shoes to replace soiled ones. But if your kicks aren't too severely damaged by the rain, you can consider drying them via one of these methods:
- Stuff your wet shoes with balls of scrunched up newspaper to soak up moisture. Replace the newspaper if need be then leave them to dry overnight. Tip: Avoid coloured pages to avoid colour transfer.
- Rice is another a superb drying agent. Bury your wet shoes in a box filled with uncooked rice and wait for the rice to do its magic.
- Wrap your wet shoes in a fluffy towel. Set them aside and allow the towel to slowly draw liquid from the shoes.
- Divide and conquer: Remove your insoles and laces to help your shoes dry faster.
- If you just can't be bothered to lift a finger, simply place your wet shoes in front of a blowing fan to help hasten the drying process.
If all else fails, just scroll back up to the the top of this story, browse the selection and buy a new pair of waterproof shoes.