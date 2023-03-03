11 waterproof footwear options for wet weather – and how to dry your shoes if you get caught in the rain

A quick check on the weather will show that we are to expect rain to come down by the truckloads for the foreseeable future. Before reaching for that golf umbrella, you’d do well to first remove those precious leather shoes that will no doubt go soft like last night’s souffle upon contact with rain and replace them with waterproof footwear.

And by waterproof footwear, we don’t just mean Paddington Bear-esque rubber boots. There’s a whole host of fantastic looking ones out there for you to storm around in and look fabulously trendy while at it. (And if it's too late, scroll down for some tips on what do to dry what you're already wearing.)

HUNTER SHERPA WELLINGTONS, S$129.35