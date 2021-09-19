Do you really have to kiss your lipstick goodbye in a pandemic? Perhaps not

“Our beauty regimens are one of the easiest ways to access self-care,” said makeup artist Molly Stern, “and lipstick in particular is a hole-in-one. It takes just a few minutes to apply, and it has instant power to remind us we matter.”

This happy reunion was to be temporary. Even before the highly contagious delta variant of the virus revived stricter mask mandates, I was still required to wear one for here and there; subway rides, for instance.

And while my Chanel Gabrielle has stood loyally by me for endless activities, it was not made for mask life. I would apply, put on my mask and a short time later look like I’d been in a teenage makeout session, lipstick everywhere but my lips. Some rethinking was going to be necessary. I was going to have to commit.

Enter the long-lasting lipstick, many of which, after numerous trips down makeup aisles, I learned the hard way are not mask-lasting.

There are, however, a few lipsticks that live up to, or rather, stand up to, our times.

If you are a red lipstick person, the first will not come as a shock. Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day in Beso (US$22/S$29.50) has been around for more than a decade and has a devoted following that includes Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It is an intense red. When you put this on, you really have to mean it.