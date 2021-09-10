7 wedding bands from top-notch jewellers that won’t bust your budget

Getting hitched is a monumental step for any couple. The exchange of wedding bands marks the first step towards "till death do us part". So naturally, you'd want the best.

But best doesn’t necessarily have to equate to expensive. Many world famous jewellers have entry-level wedding bands designed to match your "forever and ever" vow, without making a dent on the wallet.

Scroll on for CNA Lifestyle’s top seven picks.

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS TOUJOURS WEDDING BAND IN ROSE GOLD, FROM S$970