What should the mother of the bride wear at a wedding? A cheat sheet on how to dress appropriately

For mummy dearest, one of the most important – and happiest – days of her life is that of her daughter or son’s wedding. And this year, with many pandemic restrictions loosening up, it is finally time for families and friends to celebrate in style with the newlyweds.

At the same time, it is understandable that the proud mothers and mothers-in-laws might be having a little bit of trouble deciding what to wear. After all, it has been two years of social restrictions and dressing down. And now, mum will have to step up to not only lend a helping hand with wedding planning but also play a key role as one of the main hostesses of the wedding.