8 top wellness centres for total recovery and relaxation – which suits you best?
With so many new choices on the scene lately, and many similar services and facilities – finding a starting point for one’s self-care journey can be mind-boggling.
The wellness industry in Singapore has been thriving recently – no surprise there, since the number of people seeking to improve their health has been growing, along with increasing awareness of how one’s overall well-being can impact the quality of life.
The idea of wellness, as well as how one can achieve it, have also evolved quite dramatically – gone are the days when a relaxing day spent at the spa is considered adequate for a quick recharge.
With the growing focus on mental health, as well as the introduction of modern technology and influence of trending recovery techniques, fatigued and stressed-out folks here have plenty of new choices when it comes to boosting their general health.
While the traditional spa remains popular, the influx of new wellness spaces offering a mixture of recovery facilities, fitness training, health consultations, mental guidance and alternative therapies are gaining traction with the younger crowd.
With so many wellness options available now, the only problem lies in differentiating between them and finding one that aligns with your preferences and needs. Here are the top picks to put on your radar.
FOR BATH PACKAGES WITH FLEXIBILITY: THE ICE BATH CLUB
The “coolest club in the world” aims to make ice baths a daily ritual for urbanites with affordable price packages that offer a high level of flexibility. It’s also promoting the recovery technique as a trendy social activity with its communal therapy facilities.
The large cold pools are kept at a temperature of between 3°C and 10°C, and are purified with a 24/7 cleaning system – always good to know about the standards of hygiene. There’s also a hot magnesium salt bath that works to ease muscle aches, release tension and even rejuvenate the skin and a sauna built with aromatic woods that provides a relaxing setting for “chilling out” in.
When you’re done with your session, stop for a cuppa, snack or quick meal at the in-house cafe, and catch up with fellow club-member buddies.
Prices start from S$39 for a single off-peak session pass.
Where: The Ice Bath Club, 332-338 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437107; 241 River Valley Rd, #01-01, Singapore 238298; 68 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089527.
FOR PRIVATE BATHS THAT WON’T BREAK THE BANK: HIDEAWAY
If a combination of bath and massage treatments answers your needs, Hideaway is your recovery sanctuary of choice. Enjoy the benefits of contrast therapy, which combines infrared sauna with a cold plunge – the alternating temperatures constricts and dilates blood vessels rapidly, a process said to relieve muscle soreness, boost circulation and speed up recovery in the body.
Not a fan of communal saunas and pools? You can enjoy quiet me-time with a choice between private and semi-private sauna and ice bath facilities.
Complete your experience with a selection of massage treatments, ranging from Swedish and deep-tissue to sports massages, among others. Or, if you don’t have the luxury of time, go for smaller add-ons like a session of hand or foot reflexology, or guasha head and scalp treatment.
Prices start from S$290 for an unlimited bathhouse (semi-private) package with one-month validity.
Where: Hideaway, 46 Kim Yam Road, New Bahru, #05-07/08, Singapore 239351.
FOR A HOLISTIC SPA EXPERIENCE: COMO SHAMBALA
A name that needs no introduction, Como Shambala has multiple branches located around the world – the one in Singapore is its largest urban flagship to date. The wellness centre offers a comprehensive selection of facilities, therapies and programmes targeted at fitness, health and relaxation.
Pilates, yoga and Gyrotonic lessons are available here, as well as an amply equipped gym with optional personal training. You can also expect health-tech facilities for hyperbaric oxygen, infrared, ice bath and contrast therapies.
The spa menu is extensive, including a wide selection of body massage and facial treatments. Expect facial treatments that incorporate nano-needling, guasha or LED light therapy, and body treatments including Thai, manual lymphatic drainage and prenatal massages.
There’s also a Sleep Dreams Package, ideal for jet lag recovery. Clients check in at the centre for three nights of restorative sleep, aided by an innovative device that plays low-frequency sound waves to guide them into quality sleep and wake them at the optimal stage of the sleep cycle.
Prices start from S$120 (contrast therapy), S$180 (hyperbaric oxygen therapy), S$240 (single-session Gyrotonic class), S$220 (massage therapy).
Where: Como Shambhala, 30 Bideford Rd, Level 4 COMO Orchard, Thong Sia Building, Singapore 229922.
FOR WOMEN-SPECIFIC PROGRAMMES: PROLOGUE
This wellness centre is fully focused on women’s needs, and is dedicated to supporting women though key life transitions including perimenopause and postnatal recovery, as well as to address pelvic health concerns. It does so through both holistic and evidence-based approaches, drawing from medical expertise and lifestyle medicine to address not just symptoms, but the root causes of health challenges.
Every woman’s needs are unique, which is why the experts here aim to provide personalised care with thoughtfulness. Care plans are tailored with insight gained from professional screenings pertaining to concerns including that of fertility, menopause, sleep, skin and nutrition. Prologue will suit women looking for an environment where they can feel comfortable opening up about their health concerns, whether it’s one’s overall wellbeing or a specific women’s issue.
Contact Prologue for price information.
Where: Prologue, 391 Orchard Road, #05-25A/25B Ngee Ann City Podium Block, Singapore 238872.
FOR THOSE SUFFERING FROM EMOTIONAL STRESS: SOMA HAUS
What’s different at Soma Haus is its somatic approach to wellness, which utilises a range of therapies and techniques to help alleviate stress and release stored tension. This approach works on the connection between mind and body, or the concept of how stress or trauma can manifest as physical tension and symptoms in the body.
Here, you’ll find a range of bodywork treatments, such as Pilates, physiotherapy and craniosacral therapy (a gentle pressure treatment that focuses on the skull and spine), as well as counselling and consultation services, including psychotherapy, and lesser-known guidance sessions like the Nervous System Consultation, which uses nervous system mapping to boost one’s healing journey.
This is one place to try if you’re looking to go much deeper into improving your personal health and mental well-being, or are suffering from chronic pain, burnout or emotional anxiety.
Prices start from S$200 (craniosacral therapy), S$250 (physiotherapy), S$160 (Pilates), S$200 (counselling and psychotherapy).
Where: Soma Haus, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Level 3, Singapore 427535.
FOR RECOVERY FACILITIES WITH EXCLUSIVITY: REKOOP
Membership is by application only at this private wellness club. Rekoop is designed for high-stress executives seeking a sanctuary where they can recharge both mind and body in a beautifully designed environment that contributes to a luxurious and exclusive experience.
The club harnesses cutting-edge technologies for its menu of therapies, which include cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen, infrared saunas, cold plunge baths and lymphatic drainage. Besides these new age therapies, members can also enjoy the benefits of Ayurveda, reiki, naturopathy and cognitive training, among others – the club partners practitioners of these therapies with the aim of creating a holistic wellness journey for clients.
Contact Rekoop for price information.
Where: Rekoop, 18 Robinson Rd, #04-01, Singapore 048547.
FOR THE GYM AND FITNESS FANATIC: TRAPEZE REC CLUB
Fitness forms the key theme at Trapeze Rec Club, although the centre also has facilities and services targeted at body recovery and mental well-being. There are a range of workouts you can take up here, from yoga to HIIT training, weightlifting to build strength and endurance, and stretch classes to increase mobility.
Those who are into combative sports can choose from a range of martial arts classes, including Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and MMA. Post-workout, you can head straight for the infrared sauna and ice plunge bath for contrast therapy, which is said to reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery.
Prices start from S$75 (cold plunge and sauna), S$45 (martial arts or fitness drop-in class).
Where: Trapeze Rec Club, 27 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088450.
FOR YOGA BUFFS: THE PALM SINGAPORE
If low-impact sports are more your cup of tea, you’ll find a lesson here to suit your preferences. The Palm Singapore offers a range of Pilates and yoga classes of varying levels of intensity, catering to both beginners and those who are more experienced. For something out of the ordinary, try the yoga lessons that are accompanied by a sound bath – singing bowls are used to guide participants into deeper relaxation.
There may be many yoga and Pilates studios around Singapore, but few that provide body recovery facilities like this modern sanctuary does. At The Palm Singapore, you can enjoy the benefits of contrast therapy at its infrared sauna and ice baths after your workout – surely another reason that makes signing up worthwhile.
Prices start from S$99 (two-class package).
Where: The Palm Singapore, 181 East Coast Road, Singapore 428887.