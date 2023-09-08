Here’s why you should never sleep with wet hair – and what you need to do before, during and after bedtime

Hands up if you’ve ever been told by your mother that you should never go to bed with wet hair. Is it merely an old wives' tale or is there some truth to this?

My mother used to cautioned that I will likely catch a cold if I slept with wet hair but scientifically speaking, colds are in fact caused by viruses.

We asked hair experts what problems can arise from going to bed with wet hair, and what we can do to protect our locks while we’re sleeping. And still look good when we wake. Here’s what you need to know about taking care of your hair while sleeping.

SLEEPING WITH WET HAIR REALLY IS BAD FOR... YOUR HAIR

“When the hair is wet, it swells. This prolonged inside-out pressure weakens the cortex and cuticle, making hair brittle,” explained Dee Toh, associate director of Chez Vous: Private Space.

Kuah Beng Lee, senior education manager for Kao's salon division, added: “If you already have existing damaged hair, this can cause the breakage of the hair easily.” But that’s not all, he pointed out that “unneeded moisture will also cause an imbalance to our scalp microbiome".