Antique diamonds: What’s so special about them and are they worth more?

There’s something unusually alluring about vintage or antique jewellery. Besides the appeal of jewellery designs of the past, the gemstones that were cut and used for them back then were also uniquely different, as compared to what we see now.

Antique or old-cut diamonds, in particular, had distinct qualities that set them apart from their modern-day counterparts. They were cut by hand back in the old days – with no help from machines, and with faceting that’s also significantly unlike that of today’s diamonds.

This is exactly where their charm lies – because of the way they are cut, vintage or antique diamonds tend to produce a softer, gentler, and what many describe as a more “romantic, dreamy” sparkle, as opposed to that of modern-day diamonds, which are cut for a dazzling brilliance.

Obviously, such olden-day diamonds are not easy to come by – you’d likely only be able to find them as part of vintage and antique jewellery, or re-set into new jewellery designs. There are international sellers, however, who stock loose old diamonds, although it’s advisable to only go to those with a proven reputation and credibility.

Have you perhaps been intrigued by these gems, and would like to acquire more knowledge about them? Local jeweller Choo Yilin shares her appreciation for these old diamonds, as well as, her experience working with them. The specialist in jade fell in love with them when working on her namesake brand’s Estate collection.