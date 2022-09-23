Are your glasses a pain to wear? Here’s why Asian-fit spectacles might be more suitable for you

Spectacle frames that don’t suit your face can create a whole host of issues, including these.

They keep sliding down your nose. “Some of the most common fit problems include slippage and the glasses being positioned too close to the cheekbones,” pointed out Yong. These mean that one will have to push them up their nose and clean smudged lenses repeatedly.

They touch your cheekbones or cheeks. Depending on one’s facial structure, some people may even find the bottom of standard-fit frames sitting right atop their cheeks. While this may not necessarily smudge the lenses, the constant contact with your skin may result in acne or even a rash, in cases when one has contact dermatitis from an allergy to plastics or certain metals. If you wear makeup, the frames may rub it off at the points of contact.

They give you a headache. Are the arms of standard-fit specs a tad tight-fitting on the sides of your head? You’ll feel discomfort, for sure, as the arms will be pressing into your skin above and behind the ears, which may sometimes even leave a temporary imprint on skin when you remove your specs at the end of day. In more severe cases, some people can even get a headache – a clear indication that you should be replacing your spectacle frames with a more suitable pair.

They are not making it easy for you to see clearly. When the lenses are either too close or too far from your eyes, their focal point isn’t at the correct distance, which can result in eye strain and cause you to squint in order to see clearer. It’s not just discomfort around the ears and on the face that ill-fitting glasses can cause, Yong also said that wearing them may lead to giddiness, as well as blurred vision.