What is 'cloud skin' or blurring makeup? Here’s how to pull off that soft-focus, glowing look
Goodbye harsh contouring and hello soft-focus skin.
The blurring makeup trend isn’t new. Also known as “cloud skin”, this beauty trend that champions a soft, diffused finish that enhances skin – rather than cover it up – can be traced way back to K-beauty in the 2010s. Designed with a light-diffusing effect that make pores appear smaller, it also minimises oiliness so makeup lasts longer.
In its early days, blurring makeup used to centre around base makeup primers, foundations and powders. These days, it’s taken over every aspect of our beauty look, including lips, cheeks and eyes.
And it’s not just K-beauty brands, this trend has gone global with makeup brands from all over the world jumping on the bandwagon, including Hailey Bieber’s Rhode to C-beauty’s Judydoll and Into You.
SO WHAT IS BLURRING MAKEUP?
Instead of sculpting and contouring, think of the blurring makeup trend as a softer blending of colour minus the harsh lines, explained celebrity makeup artist Elain Lim who is Jeanette Aw’s go-to makeup maestro.
The focus is on blurring out the lines, pores and smoothening the skin’s surface. Some dub it "cloud makeup," likening it to that soft, cotton-like finish, added celebrity makeup artist Lasalle Lee who works with Michelle Wong, Jernelle Oh and YES 933’s Gao Mei Gui.
These products usually feature actives such as silicone to diffuse light, which in turn, minimise the appearance of imperfections such as enlarged pores, fine lines and skin roughness while also absorbing excess sebum to keep unwanted shine at bay.
And while you might think that this blurring makeup look is what we’ve always known as airbrushed skin, there are some differences.
Though both makeup looks do smooth the appearance of the skin, airbrushed makeup can look heavy and appear like it’s sitting on the skin’s surface, whereas blurring makeup gives the illusion that it’s part of the skin,” said Lim.
HOW TO APPROACH BLURRING MAKEUP
Ready to embrace this soft-focus look? Follow these easy tips:
1. Prep your skin. Skincare prep is important, especially if you want your base makeup to look natural, emphasised Lim. This means massaging the skin with moisturiser prior to makeup application. When skin is well-hydrated, you won’t need a lot of makeup to achieve that flawless coverage. Plus, it also helps makeup adhere better and last longer.
2. Going in circles. Apply your makeup primer with the pad of your finger in circular motions, akin to massaging it into the skin, said Lee. This helps create a smoother canvas for the foundation and powder that follow.
3. Use a beauty blender. For foundation application, use a foundation brush to get an even coverage, followed by a beauty blender to pat it in to give that soft, diffused finish, shared Lee.
4. Tap, don’t spread. Invest in a small finger puff to tap your makeup in. “Tapping is better to let the colour set into the skin rather than fingers as fingers can wipe off the colour,” explained Lim.
5. Dot, dot, dot. For concealer, Lim recommended using a fine tip makeup brush to lightly dot it onto the areas needed and then patting it in with the brush to prevent it from looking cakey. Don’t forget to add a light layer of loose powder to give it that soft-focus finish.
6. Buff it out. Want definition but yet still have that soft-focus finish for your lips? Line the lips with your favourite lip liner, then buff over your natural lip line with your ring finger. This not only gives a blurred effect, but also makes lips look fuller and plumped.
7. Beware of pilling. Blurring makeup products often tend to have silicone in its formulations. If you can’t avoid silicone, then Lee advised using less instead of more during product application. And if your makeup does pill, don’t try to brush it out, instead pat it down to reduce further pilling.
10 PRODUCTS FOR A BLURRING MAKEUP LOOK
1. Judydoll Matte Lip Cream, S$12.90
Using an innovative dual peptide fading technology, this lip colour instantly reduces the appearance of the lip lines for that blurred finish. The complex contains soft focus agents, peptides and a triple plant extract oil that keep your pout well-moisturised, leaving it smooth and supple.
Available at www.watsons.com.sg.
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Impeccable Blurring Matte Setting Spray, from S$28
Its water-light mist keeps complexion shine-free throughout the day, while its unique blurring formula helps reduce the appearance of enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
3. Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Liner, S$42
Its creamy formula gently glides onto the lips without dragging, diffusing any harsh lines for that soft-focus finish. Plus, the formula is also infused with hyaluronic acid and a Maracuja superfruit complex to nourish and protect the lips.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
4. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer Blurring, from S$43
Packed with over 85 per cent of skincare ingredients like red clover flower and rose extracts, this extends makeup wear while blurring away the appearance of enlarged pores and imperfections. It also wicks away excess sebum production, keeping complexion shine-free.
Available at Laura Mercier counters.
5. Wakemake Soft Blurring Eye Palette, S$44.90
A versatile eye palette that offers not one, but 16 eye shadows that come in a variety of finishes – matte, shimmer and glitter. Plus, the pigments blend seamlessly to offer a natural blurring effect to create any eye makeup look you desire.
Available at www.guardian.com.sg.
6. MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour, S$49
With its whipped, mousse-like texture, it offers a soft-focus, moisture-matte colour while keeping lips soft and hydrated thanks to a blend of vitamin E, powders and emollients, up to 10 hours.
Available at MAC stores and counters.
7. Kosas Cloud Set Translucent Loose Setting + Blurring Powder, S$58
A featherweight loose powder that instantly smooths the complexion for a flawless finish. It also enhances your natural skin tone, without making the skin feel dry or look caked, while providing all-day shine control too.
Available at www.sephora.sg.
8. Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Powder Blush, S$85
Go from a natural flush of colour to a dramatic look with ease with this soft powder blush. Plus, its squalane infused formula keeps skin moisturised and never dry, while at the same time, blurring imperfections like enlarged pores and fine lines, for up to 24 hours.
Available at Yves Saint Laurent Beauty store and counters.
9. Shu Uemura Unlimited Care Tsuya Serum Foundation, S$88
Its name “Tsuya” translates to “glow” in Japanese, and is packed with five per cent niacinamide to brighten the skin and minimise the look of pores while controlling excess sebum production to prevent unwanted extra shine. It’s the perfect balance of stay true colour and glowy-ness.
Available at Shu Uemura store and counters.
10. Estee Lauder Double Wear Second Skin Blur Cushion Makeup, S$103
This cushion combines a priming gel complex, an air-infinity blurring matrix and moon light optics that work together to help foundation adhere better and instantly blur the appearance of imperfections for a smooth and flawless complexion. In addition, its liquid to powder formula offers a buildable light-to-medium coverage with a velvety matte finish.
Available at Estee Lauder stores and counters.