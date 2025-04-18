What is 'cloud skin' or blurring makeup? Here’s how to pull off that soft-focus, glowing look

The blurring makeup trend isn’t new. Also known as “cloud skin”, this beauty trend that champions a soft, diffused finish that enhances skin – rather than cover it up – can be traced way back to K-beauty in the 2010s. Designed with a light-diffusing effect that make pores appear smaller, it also minimises oiliness so makeup lasts longer.

In its early days, blurring makeup used to centre around base makeup primers, foundations and powders. These days, it’s taken over every aspect of our beauty look, including lips, cheeks and eyes.

And it’s not just K-beauty brands, this trend has gone global with makeup brands from all over the world jumping on the bandwagon, including Hailey Bieber’s Rhode to C-beauty’s Judydoll and Into You.