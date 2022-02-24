The truth about cellulite: What is it, why do we get it and what can we do about it?

Here are some things to know about cellulite.

LEAN FOLKS CAN HAVE CELLULITE, TOO

It’s not true that cellulite afflicts only those who have more fat. Even people who seem to have little fat can have cellulite. While the condition seems more prevalent in those with excess fat, slim and fit people can have it too, as cellulite is linked to genetic factors, which determine a person’s distribution of fat under the skin, skin type and skin structure, and body type. It can also be affected by hormonal factors.

CELLULITE IS MORE COMMON IN WOMEN THAN IN MEN