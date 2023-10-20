What is grey blending? How does this hair colour technique keep you looking fresh at every age?

Putting it perfectly is Ted Kim, director of Korean salon Suchehwa by Ted: “Many women are making the powerful and confident decision to embrace their natural grey hair. Although ageing often carries a stigma, more and more women now, instead of trying to appear younger, are opting instead to age gracefully."

He added: "Grey blending provides an elegant method to welcome the natural transition towards predominantly or entirely grey hair. With this approach, you can maintain your original hair colour while enhancing it, celebrating the emergence of silver strands with grace.”

It seems that after generations of bowing to pressure to deny one’s real age, covering up grey hair and Botox-ing away of wrinkles, women are reclaiming their right to, well, grow older and wiser. After all, why should men who have salt and pepper hair be deemed “distinguished”, while ladies with grey hair are called “old”?

Helping this movement along is social media, where you can often find powerful messages of self-acceptance. Thanks to silver influencers like Colleen Heidermann and Dominique Sachse, and closer to home, Yan Ong, ageing with grace has never looked more chic and beautiful. And grey blending is a great trend to try if you’re thinking of letting your silver light shine.