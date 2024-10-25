Travel tips: What not to wear on a flight and alternatives to opt for instead

Seasoned travellers know that the one travel outfit that requires the most thought is the ensemble you’ll be wearing while in transit.

Sitting down in a plane may seem easy enough to accomplish but wear the wrong clothing and it can potentially make the time spent in your seat much harder to pass.

Your goal may be to look stylish while travelling, but some garments and accessories are simply not made for on-flight convenience and ease. Here’s what you should avoid wearing, and what you should replace them with instead.

1. COTTON, LINEN AND SILK CLOTHING

Don’t want to arrive at your destination looking slovenly? Then avoid wearing fabrics that wrinkle easily, unless you have a fresh outfit in your carry-on to change into before disembarking.