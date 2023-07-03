Can you skip sunscreen if your makeup already has SPF? Dermatologists say that’s a terrible idea

By now, we are all well aware that the diligent use of sunscreen is important in keeping our skin looking youthful. After all, sun damage, premature signs of ageing and even skin cancer are just some reasons why year-round SPF application – yes, even when it’s cloudy and raining – in our skincare routine is necessary.

These days we’re also seeing more SPF options that promise to help keep our skin protected – including SPF-infused makeup.

But how effective is SPF-infused makeup? And more importantly, does using them mean we can skip sunscreen? CNA Lifestyle asks the experts to share facts and tips on making the most out of our sun protection.

ARE YOU USING ENOUGH SUNSCREEN DAILY?