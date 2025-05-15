Wardrobe prepping is the style hack you need to learn to get dressed faster – here’s how to do it

The alarm blares at 7am. You reach for your phone and hit snooze, buying a precious ten minutes before facing the daily dilemma that plagues even the most stylish among us: What am I going to wear today?

But imagine this – your outfit is already picked out, steamed and waiting on your wardrobe door. Accessories are laid out. Shoes? Positioned perfectly below. No frantic digging through your closet. No last-minute ironing. No repeating that uninspired Tuesday look.

Welcome to the world of wardrobe prepping, aka the fashion-girl version of meal prep. Instead of Tupperwares filled with quinoa and grilled chicken, think curated outfits lined up for the week, ready to carry you through with confidence and zero chaos.