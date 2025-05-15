Wardrobe prepping is the style hack you need to learn to get dressed faster – here’s how to do it
Stressing out over what to wear? Why wardrobe prepping is the style hack you need to get dressed faster and better.
The alarm blares at 7am. You reach for your phone and hit snooze, buying a precious ten minutes before facing the daily dilemma that plagues even the most stylish among us: What am I going to wear today?
But imagine this – your outfit is already picked out, steamed and waiting on your wardrobe door. Accessories are laid out. Shoes? Positioned perfectly below. No frantic digging through your closet. No last-minute ironing. No repeating that uninspired Tuesday look.
Welcome to the world of wardrobe prepping, aka the fashion-girl version of meal prep. Instead of Tupperwares filled with quinoa and grilled chicken, think curated outfits lined up for the week, ready to carry you through with confidence and zero chaos.
YOU’LL SAVE MORE THAN JUST TIME
Setting aside one or two hours on the weekend to plan your outfits is not just a practical routine, it’s a low-key lifestyle upgrade. Here’s what you stand to gain:
- More time in the mornings. Studies suggest we spend about 20 minutes daily deciding what to wear. That adds up to over an hour and a half each week – time better spent meditating, working out, or enjoying your matcha latte while it’s still hot.
- Less decision fatigue. When your brain isn’t bogged down by tiny, daily choices like “black or beige blazer”, you free up mental space for bigger, more meaningful decisions, like nailing that client pitch or planning your next holiday.
- Better outfits. Let’s be honest – when we’re rushing, we reach for what’s easy. But when we plan ahead, we create thoughtful, stylish looks that use our entire closet, not just the top five items (that don’t require ironing) in rotation.
HOW TO START WARDROBE PREPPING
True wardrobe preparation is more methodical than simply laying out clothes the night before. It begins with a weekly planning session, ideally on Sunday afternoon when you have both time and mental space to think about the week ahead without feeling overwhelmed by it.
- Check your calendar. Any big meetings? After-work plans? Don’t get caught in sneakers when the dress code calls for formal.
- Look at the weather. An unexpected thunderstorm can derail even the most carefully planned outfit.
- Plan around your schedule. For those with hybrid work, wardrobe prepping becomes even more valuable. Split your looks between WFH and office days. Think Zoom-appropriate tops and comfy bottoms for the former, and more structured pieces like button-downs and smart dresses for days when you head to the office.
Once you've established these parameters, the creative process begins. Pull potential pieces for each day, considering not just individual garments but complete looks, including accessories, outerwear for overzealous office air-conditioning and footwear appropriate for your commute.
Industry insiders recommend working with “outfit formulas”, or reliable silhouette combinations that work for your body type and lifestyle. These might include combos like “lightweight blazer + breathable bottom” for office days, “statement top + joggers” for WFH calls, or “flowy dress + sneakers” for weekend errands.
Having these formulas in your style arsenal makes the planning process more efficient while ensuring consistent results.
SHOP YOUR OWN CLOSET
The most sustainable wardrobe is the one you already own, and prepping outfits weekly can help you rediscover gems hiding in plain sight.
When I first started wardrobe prepping, I challenged myself to wear one neglected piece each week – like a silk blouse I bought on sale or a pair of bold earrings I thought were “too much” for Zoom. The result? “New” outfits and a fresh appreciation for my closet.
I also created my own little ritual: One “overdressed” day per week. Sometimes it’s a Wednesday pick-me-up, other times a Friday celebration. Even if only my houseplant sees the effort, it lifts my mood every time.
Wardrobe prepping also helps you incorporate trends more intentionally. Instead of impulse-buying every micro-trend on TikTok, you learn to:
- Mix in old favourites. Pieces you already own, like that worn-in flannel shirt, can feel fresh again when styled according to current trends – try layering it over a cropped tank and loose, high-waisted jeans for a 90s-inspired look.
- Restyle classics in unexpected ways. Take wardrobe staples, like a mocha pencil skirt (the colour du jour), and dress them down with oversized pieces, like a crisp white button-down, for a fashion-forward spin.
- Blend seasonal colours into your palette. Instead of overhauling your wardrobe, use accent colours like pink or yellow to lift your go-to neutrals, making even your most dependable office outfits feel brand new.
Besides helping you to stay on-trend while saving money, the real joy of wardrobe prepping is rediscovering the magic in what you already own – seeing old favourites with new eyes and breathing new life into both your wardrobe and your everyday mindset.
USE TECH TO PREP LIKE A PRO
Technology has transformed wardrobe management, offering sophisticated tools that elevate the preparation process. Apps like Acloset and Stylebook allow you to digitise your wardrobe, creating a virtual catalogue of your clothing that can be mixed and matched with just a swipe.
It does take a little discipline to kick off the process – you’ll need to photograph every item in your closet – but once that’s done, you’ll have your entire wardrobe at your fingertips, ready to plan outfits anytime, anywhere.
If that sounds like more than what you can take on right now, Pinterest is a great alternative. You can create mood boards organised by occasion, colour story, or even specific scenarios like “WFH but Zoom-ready”, “Workday-to-dinner outfit ideas”, and the classic “Hot but raining”. It’s a quick way to spark inspiration without the heavy lifting of cataloguing every T-shirt in your collection.
The platform's algorithm learns your preferences over time, serving increasingly relevant inspiration that can spark new outfit combinations from your existing pieces.
THE AI STYLING ASSISTANT
Perhaps the most intriguing development in wardrobe preparation is the integration of artificial intelligence. Tools like ChatGPT can serve as personal styling assistants, offering fresh perspective on outfit combinations and challenging you to break out of style ruts.
Try inputting your wardrobe basics into AI systems and request for innovative combinations suited to your style, weather, mood or occasion. While the suggestions won’t always be perfect, some will push style boundaries and inspire unexpected pairings.
I once asked ChatGPT how to rework my fitted bomber jacket, which felt outdated as the current trends favoured oversized silhouettes. It suggested:
- Layering it over an oversized button-down with extended sleeves for a relaxed silhouette
- Pairing it with loose jeans, white tee and black loafers for a chic 90s off-duty vibe
Both worked – and suddenly my jacket felt cool again.
You can even go bigger: Describe a typical week and ask AI to help you build a 15-piece capsule wardrobe that covers an entire month. The result? Versatile pieces, core colour palettes and fresh outfit formulas that suit your hybrid lifestyle and climate.
DRESS WITH INTENTION
Wardrobe prepping isn’t just about looking good – it’s about showing up for yourself and honouring your personal style every single day.
What starts as a practical exercise in time management can evolve into a weekly ritual of self-care: Light a candle, cue your favourite playlist, pour a glass of wine and carve out a moment of calm as you pull outfits together and set intentions for the week ahead.
With a little creativity, planning and the right tech tools, you won’t just elevate your outfits – you’ll reclaim your mornings, clear mental clutter, and reignite your love for fashion on your own terms.