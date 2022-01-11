What is this hybrid workleisure trend and would you wear it to the office?

Emily Tan, a relationship manager with a local bank, used to wear fitted dresses with heels along with a nice bag and a full face of make-up to work. Then the pandemic and months of working from home happened, and when she returns to the office (like how some of us have slowly started to do this year), her dressing won’t quite be the same as before.

“I think I’ll wear looser-fitting dresses with flats, maybe even sneakers, and will probably carry a tote bag and just use light make-up,” she told CNA Lifestyle.

“When I was last in the office earlier (in 2021), there were no formal meetings, and many of the meetings were virtual. And with masks on, nobody really knows who you are, and there’s less point in dressing up. For a recent client meeting, I wore my previous OL (Office Lady) attire, but my boss just wore a polo tee. I think it’s definitely acceptable to dress more casually these days.”