The rise of pickleball fashion: What to wear to play, and how to serve the look beyond the court

Remember when yoga pants stepped out of the gym and into the streets, and the term “athleisure” was born? Pickleball wear is having a similar moment now.

Love it or hate it, pickleball’s red-hot popularity continues unabated, much to the chagrin of some purist tennis diehards. Along with this comes the sight of pleated skirts and paddle bags on the MRT, polo shirts, visors and headbands at the food court, and fitted tank tops and court shoes pretty much everywhere.

Much like how some sniff that pickleball is the second-rate cousin of tennis, one may say that pickleball clothes are just, well, tennis clothes. While this is not untrue, the rise of pickleball has given paddle/racquet sport lovers a whole new world of options.