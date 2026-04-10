The rise of pickleball fashion: What to wear to play, and how to serve the look beyond the court
Everyone and their mother is now a pickleball fanatic, which begs the question: What does one wear to play pickleball, and is the look spilling off the courts into everyday style?
Remember when yoga pants stepped out of the gym and into the streets, and the term “athleisure” was born? Pickleball wear is having a similar moment now.
Love it or hate it, pickleball’s red-hot popularity continues unabated, much to the chagrin of some purist tennis diehards. Along with this comes the sight of pleated skirts and paddle bags on the MRT, polo shirts, visors and headbands at the food court, and fitted tank tops and court shoes pretty much everywhere.
Much like how some sniff that pickleball is the second-rate cousin of tennis, one may say that pickleball clothes are just, well, tennis clothes. While this is not untrue, the rise of pickleball has given paddle/racquet sport lovers a whole new world of options.
Where there was just Nike tennis gear before, there is now Nike pickleball gear, with a wider and fancier selection of styles, colours and performance features. Nike’s January 2026 signing of World No 1 female pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has given the sport a fashion boost, with her signature vibrant pink and purple dresses elevating on-court style not just on the professional circuit, but for folks everywhere from Yishun to Chai Chee.
While tennis, an older and more traditional game, has its tennis whites and accepted fashion standards, pickleball is younger, wilder, less serious, and ready to break the rules a little.
Pickleball gear doesn’t just look good, it also blends performance and functionality with aesthetics.
In Singapore, we’ve seen people wearing a variety of things to play pickleball. Some schlep up in comfy tees and FBT shorts, others turn up in what they would wear to do yoga, run or play football. And that’s perfectly fine.
Then there’s a growing group of women who really dress up. We’re talking fitted dresses with stylish scalloped necklines, pleated asymmetrical skirts in feminine colours such as pink, purple and baby blue, and sculptural dresses that snatch in all the right bits.
And the gear doesn’t just look good, it also blends performance and functionality with aesthetics. That babydoll Alo court dress boasts a fabric that provides compression and moisture-wicking, thank you very much. Uniqlo’s pleated skirt with built-in shorts and pockets? Proprietary quick-dry technology, baby.
And shoes? A whole different colourful ball game. Pickleball is big enough that brands aren’t just making shoes for tennis and saying you can wear them for pickleball. They are creating shoes especially for pickleball players, designed for pickleball court surfaces. Just ask Adidas, Asics and Skechers, not to mention the plethora of pickleball-specific brands such as Joola, Selkirk and Facolos.
So is it okay to take the look beyond the pickleball court? That’s a resounding yes. Much like how tenniscore was (and still is) a thing, it’s perfectly acceptable (and actually, tres chic) to wear your cute court dress to a post-game rendezvous, or run errands in a fitted sports top, a polyester skort and your pickleball trainers.
In fact, what one wears to play pickleball (and tennis, and padel, which is another fast-growing racquet sport) is typically more comfortable and outside world-appropriate than booty-hugging gym and yoga wear. Think polished enough for brunch, yet tough enough for a two-hour pickleball session.
PICKLEBALL FITS FOR YOUR NEXT ON AND OFF COURT DATE
Alo Airbrush Splendor Dress, S$190
“Court-inspired looks that play hard – on and off the court” is the description of this activewear brand’s court sports collection. This dress made with Alo’s compression signature Airbrush performance fabric is a prime example of a fit that will take you from the pickleball court to a coffee date and even post-game drinks.
Available at https://www.aloyoga.com/en-sg/.
Wiskii Active Scallop Back Mock Neck Dress, S$138.85
Looks more like a party dress than something you’d wear to run around a hardcourt to hit wiffle balls in, but Wiskii’s striking fashion-forward silhouettes and super-soft fabrics have sporty fashionistas hooked. Style and substance.
Available at https://wiskiiactive.com/.
ButterBee Active Duet Pace Sports Bra, $86 and Cadence Flow Skirt, S$92
An activewear label touting premium, tech-empowered fabrics and thoughtful silhouettes, made for multi-tasking men and women. Will this outfit take you from a fun pickleball evening to a night of clubbing or apres-pickleball drinks? We think so.
Available at https://butterbeeactive.com/en-sg.
Cheak Ace Halter Tank, S$60 and Court Pleated Skirt, S$69
A sunny ensemble that’s effortlessly stylish, with UPF40+ sun protection built in. Swan onto the court to serve winners, then swan off to serve looks.
Available at https://www.cheak.com/.
Uniqlo Active Pleated Skort, S$29.90
Featuring Uniqlo’s quick-drying Dry technology as well as built-in shorts and pockets, this budget-friendly option is an accessible way to add flair on court and off.
Available at https://www.uniqlo.com/sg/en/.
Adidas Courtflash Pickleball Shoes, S$119
It’s not a tennis shoe, it’s a pickleball shoe. Designed specially for the way pickleball players move, this lightweight shoe boasts an impact-absorbing sole made for pickleball court surfaces, doling out maximum control for the game’s lateral movements and directional shifts. For players ready to sharpen their performance and up their DUPR ratings.
Available at https://www.adidas.com.sg/.
Skechers Go Pickleball Viper Court Pro 2.0, S$179.00
Another made-for-pickleball performance shoe that has a special outsole for quick stops, explosive starts, and controlled slides on the pickleball court surface, Skechers is doubling down on its pickleball collection, with an ever-expanding range of kicks for what feels like Singapore’s new favourite sport.
Available at https://www.skechers.com.sg/.
Joola Everyday Tote Bag, S$102.80
Just like how your outfit doesn’t have to scream “I just worked out!”, your bag can also make that sneaky segue from courtside to daily life. Joola, one of the most popular pickleball specialty brands, has pro pickleball backpacks, but we like this tote with a slip-in paddle pocket that can hold all your game equipment, along with your laptop, bottle, make-up pouch, and then some.
Available at https://joola.com/.