Your sports bra and leggings too tight or too loose? We need sportswear designed for Asian women

“Asian women tend to be more petite, whereas Westerners tend to be fuller,” said Kate Low, founder of Perk by Kate who hit the nail on the head.

Low started her eponymous lingerie label over a decade ago after failing to find lingerie that would fit her petite frame and Perk by Kate since gone on to become the go-to lingerie purveyor for many similarly built women.

At the urging of her steadfastly growing customer base, the label launched an Asia-fit sportwear collection at the end of last year. “As our lingerie segment serves predominantly the Asian market, we are immensely attuned to the fit requirements of Asian women. We apply similar learning to our athleisure collection,” said Low.

“Asian women tend to have a smaller underbust, while Westerners have a broader built so their underbust measurements go up proportionately. A 34C that fits a Western woman may end up large on an Asian body.”

It suddenly becomes crystal clear why our internationally-sized sports bra has a tendency to ride up in the middle of a Sun Salutation stretch.

Janet Lin, senior designer for Lululemon Asia Pacific Region, pointed out that Asian women also tend to have a smaller waist and wider hips, as well as, a shorter frame and slimmer calves.

Many pint-sized Asians will easily vouch for how cropped tights wear like full-length leggings, and while hemming up the excess length may fix the length issue, this "fix" disproportionately upsets the hip and length ratio, giving the wearer a stunted appearance.