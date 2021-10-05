Need a timeout from the stress of working from home? Pamper yourself at these places
CNA Lifestyle rounds up seven beauty hideaways for those looking to escape a home that feels like an overcrowded co-working space.
Before work-from-home became the default mode, the home was our sanctuary. It was the quiet oasis to get away from it all.
The pandemic abruptly changed that, and the home also became the office, a co-working space, blurring the line for everyone living at the same address. You in the hall, your partner in the dining room, someone in the balcony and another person in the bedroom. Every space is the house is used to the fullest.
Where then can you get away from the hum of a Zoom meeting, the incessant crunching of the keyboard and the annoyingly audible clicking of the mouse? With stress levels peaking, making a beeline for a beauty hideaway suddenly sounds like an extremely appealing option, even if just for a short escapade. A few stolen hours away from everyone and everything to recalibrate, decompress and emerge happier and shinier.
CNA Lifestyle rounds up the best beauty hideaways you’d want to have on speed dial.
KANTIK ROOM
Yes, here is where the magic happens to get you from blah to K-beauty. This spin-off of Korean beauty salon Leekaja offers every beauty service in the book including cut, wash, colour, hair and scalp treatments, as well as facials.
A women-only space, it is especially favoured by the Muslimah clientele. Their proprietary facials programmes target problematic skin issues such as pigmentation and acne and are designed to help you achieve the much sought-after Korean glow.
https://leekaja.sg/pages/kantik-room
CHANEL ESPACE BEAUTE
Chanel beauty fans know to sign up for the behemoth’s signature Sublimage Ultimate Regenerating Facial Treatment when they want to give their tired miens an instant pick-me-up. But few are aware of the other pampering treats, some complimentary, at this beauty address.
For starters, after the treatment, ask your therapist for a complimentary masterclass on how to administer a relaxing eye massage so you can easily unwind even at home. There’s also a new fragrance service – Les Quart D’Heure Alchimique, a 15-minute immersive fragrance session that equips you with the know-how to make better choices when selecting scents via a blind test.
RAFFLES SPA
The extensive menu – hydrotherapy including a sauna, a steam room, an ice fountain, a vitality pool, not-so classic facials using pearl-infused skincare by Japan’s foremost pearl marque Mikimoto, soul-healing spa treatments, restorative body massages and fitness classes – is a big draw for many to spend hours upon hours, going from treatment to treatment to prolong the state of bliss. Couples can also opt for The Gem Suite Experience to create customised experiences.
CHEZ VOUS: HIDEAWAY
This concept salon is essentially a salon with spa-like touches. Consider them the Haidilao of hair services, the complimentary add-ons they dish out are as good as the main event you signed up for.
Besides an oxygen bar and a refuel bar, customers get to cherry-pick from complimentary services such as customised scent journey, scalp cleansing and sterilisation treatment, bond strengthening hair shots, Swedish scalp massage and Tibetan singing bowl experience. Did we mention that every zone is designed for Instagram moments?
REMEDE SPA LOUNGE
You may not have any plans for travel just yet but there’s no stopping you from enjoying an authentic Turkish hammam experience right here in Singapore. Here, you’ll also be able to experience a Finnish sauna, get a warm shower massage with French Vichy water and even sneak in a pedicure at international pedicurist Bastien Gonzalez’s exclusive mani-pedi studio at the spa.
https://www.remedespasingapore.com/
JOYA ONSEN
How do overworked Japanese soothe frazzled nerves and fatigue? They hit an onsen. You can take a leaf from them and book a private slot at this newly opened onsen. Use that hour to tune inward or you could spend it mulling over what to order at its namesake cafe after the dip.
AWAY SPA
Located at the far end of Sentosa, the W Hotel spa provides the perfect refuge for those who just want to be as far from the hustle and bustle as possible. From spa signatures sessions to treatments tailor-made to reignite your glow, you’ll no doubt reemerge rejuvenated. There’s also a beauty bar if all you have time for are express treatments like a head or back massage that last no more than 30 minutes.