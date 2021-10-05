Need a timeout from the stress of working from home? Pamper yourself at these places

Before work-from-home became the default mode, the home was our sanctuary. It was the quiet oasis to get away from it all.

The pandemic abruptly changed that, and the home also became the office, a co-working space, blurring the line for everyone living at the same address. You in the hall, your partner in the dining room, someone in the balcony and another person in the bedroom. Every space is the house is used to the fullest.

Where then can you get away from the hum of a Zoom meeting, the incessant crunching of the keyboard and the annoyingly audible clicking of the mouse? With stress levels peaking, making a beeline for a beauty hideaway suddenly sounds like an extremely appealing option, even if just for a short escapade. A few stolen hours away from everyone and everything to recalibrate, decompress and emerge happier and shinier.