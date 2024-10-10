From Hollywood rebels to K-pop icons: A brief history of the white T-shirt and how to style it today

Since the third season of hit FX series The Bear aired months ago, my feed has been flooded with menswear enthusiasts documenting their search for “The Carmy T-shirt”.

The item in question? A bicep-hugging white tee worn by Jeremy Allen White’s character in the show. In case you’re curious: The coveted piece is from German brand Metz B Schwanen and retails for S$110 (US$84).

Whether a real chef would wear such a pricey tee in the kitchen is besides the point. This pop culture moment has once again catapulted the white T-shirt into the spotlight.

But what’s the secret to its timeless appeal? Here’s a breakdown of the history of this iconic garment, the people who have popularised it over the decades, and fresh ways to wear it today.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE WHITE T-SHIRT

The white T-shirt can trace its origin back to the mediaeval period, where T-shaped garments made of wool, linen or silk were worn as a protective layer under more ornate clothing.

The tradition of wearing the T-shirt as an undergarment continued into the early 20th century, when American apparel brand Hanes started mass-producing cotton white T-shirts for the US Navy. Designed for practicality, the T-shirt was lightweight, breathable and easy to wash – qualities that quickly endeared it to soldiers and sailors alike.