Who wore what at King Charles III's coronation: Pearls, pinks and pastels ruled the day

The Princess of Wales wore an ivory silk crepe dress by British fashion house Alexander McQueen under her cobalt blue and red Royal Victorian Order mantle, or robe. She didn’t wear a tiara, instead opting for a large silver and crystal headpiece designed by milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with McQueen.

She also sported pearl and diamond earrings belonging to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Her eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore a similar headpiece and ivory McQueen dress with a cape, embroidered with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to represent the four countries of the United Kingdom.

Five-year-old Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner which consists of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace embellishment. The leg garment is black with a Garter Blue stripe.