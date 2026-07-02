Your new perfume doesn’t smell like the one you tested at the store – here are 7 reasons why

Ever bought a perfume after falling in love with it at the store, only to find it smells different when you get home?

You're probably not imagining it.

According to Scent by Six founder Jason Lee, perfumes are not static – they evolve with exposure to air, temperature, skin chemistry and even the wearer themselves.

“In my years of building scents, I have learnt that a perfume is alive, not a fixed formula. The same juice settles, breathes and reacts differently from counter to skin, so the bottle you carry home can tell a slightly different story from the one you fell for,” he said.

Here’s why there’s a difference.