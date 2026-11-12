Your wardrobe is full but you've got nothing to wear – why buying more clothes isn’t the answer

For Kwong, a useful reset is to start with what you already know works. Pull out your 10 most-worn pieces and hang them together at the front of the wardrobe, creating an “anchor collection” for the week. Then look at what has been left behind and ask why you never reach for it.

Rather than pre-styling a fixed set of outfits, she suggests finding three ways to wear a single piece – a strappy camisole with a midi skirt, flared trousers or denim shorts, for instance. This gives you a starting point without making the wardrobe feel prescriptive.

And for Dr Giotta, the first step is understanding why the wardrobe feels overwhelming. Sometimes the difficulty is practical, such as too many clothes or poor organisation. Sometimes it concerns body image, a changing identity or the emotional needs that shopping is serving. Curation can help, but it is not necessarily sufficient to address those underlying concerns.

Her own approach, shaped by years working in fashion, favours quality over quantity: pieces chosen carefully, worn repeatedly and cared for, so that they become part of a personal history rather than disposable objects.

“When everything is replaceable, very little becomes meaningful,” she said. “When we choose more selectively, we give ourselves the opportunity to become attached, to value and ultimately to enjoy what we already have.”