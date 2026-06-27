Wimbledon fashion through the years: Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and the most iconic all-white looks

Yes, a bodysuit. Neck to ankles. All white, mind you, but apparently not appropriate.

White wore the outfit for her first-round match against Pam Shriver. They split the first two sets before play was suspended because of darkness. White came out the next day in more traditional wear – and lost the match.

White said in a Sky Sports documentary – Fit for Purpose – that the tournament referee told her "that I can't wear that suit again, it was not deemed suitable attire in the eyes of the All England Club."

"I wanted to prove a point that – it was fashion and function – and I think I was just a little ahead of my time."

The bodysuit was created by tennis clothing designer Ted Tinling – a name associated with several Wimbledon fashion moments over the years.

GOING VINTAGE IN CRICKET PANTS

Trey Waltke sported an all-white vintage look for his 1983 first-round match against former champion Stan Smith – he of the iconic Adidas shoe.

Giving 1920s vibes in cricket pants that he bought locally plus a button-up shirt, he advanced and then wore it again in the second round against Ivan Lendl – this time on Centre Court.

"I just did it because I thought it would be fun and different. I didn't think I was going to be in Time magazine, which I was," Waltke told The Associated Press in a phone interview from California.

Waltke hadn't informed anyone – including Wimbledon – of his plans. He said he bought cricket pants at sports retailer Lillywhites.

"They weren't terrible. They weren't the most flexible once I put a ball or two in the pocket, but they were fine."

After the first match, the designer Tinling tracked down the American and said "Young man, you don't have the proper attire until you have your club tie as your belt," Waltke recalled. "So, he asked if he could take my pants and actually sew some belt loops on it and put a Wimbledon tie in there. I said, 'Sure, go ahead.'"

Waltke then lost in straight sets to Lendl.

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