Winter wear 101: What to know when buying a down jacket for your next cool holiday

The season for going on wintry vacations is here and a down jacket is one of the essentials one needs to stay toasty in cold, snowy weather. A good down jacket doesn’t come cheap but is certainly worth the investment if you’re planning to use it over and over again for future journeys to winter destinations.

Are the most expensive down jackets always the best options? Not necessarily, as it depends on the nature of your needs, according to how cold the temperature will be, as well as the activities you’ll be engaging in.

Down jackets also come in many different makes and materials that determine their price and level of performance. Here’s what you need to know in order to select one that is appropriate for you – in terms of both function and budget.

WHAT IS DOWN?

Down comes from the feathers of either geese or ducks – specifically the soft, fine layer of plumage under the outer feathers, which is the insulating layer that keeps these creatures warm in cold weather.

It works in the same way in a jacket, to keep us warm via insulation – down has the ability to trap air and warmth in the millions of pockets within its structure and acts as a barrier against the cold environment.

Some jackets are made out of just goose down, while others have a combination of both goose and duck down. You’ll find that the former is likely to be pricier, since goose down is generally considered to be warmer and more durable. However, the latter can also do a good job at keeping you warm and may be a good choice for those who rather not spend too much on a down jacket.