Winter wear 101: What to know when buying a down jacket for your next cool holiday
There’s more to picking out down outerwear than you had thought – and, while quality is very important, spending top dollar on it may not always be necessary.
The season for going on wintry vacations is here and a down jacket is one of the essentials one needs to stay toasty in cold, snowy weather. A good down jacket doesn’t come cheap but is certainly worth the investment if you’re planning to use it over and over again for future journeys to winter destinations.
Are the most expensive down jackets always the best options? Not necessarily, as it depends on the nature of your needs, according to how cold the temperature will be, as well as the activities you’ll be engaging in.
Down jackets also come in many different makes and materials that determine their price and level of performance. Here’s what you need to know in order to select one that is appropriate for you – in terms of both function and budget.
WHAT IS DOWN?
Down comes from the feathers of either geese or ducks – specifically the soft, fine layer of plumage under the outer feathers, which is the insulating layer that keeps these creatures warm in cold weather.
It works in the same way in a jacket, to keep us warm via insulation – down has the ability to trap air and warmth in the millions of pockets within its structure and acts as a barrier against the cold environment.
Some jackets are made out of just goose down, while others have a combination of both goose and duck down. You’ll find that the former is likely to be pricier, since goose down is generally considered to be warmer and more durable. However, the latter can also do a good job at keeping you warm and may be a good choice for those who rather not spend too much on a down jacket.
Uniqlo hybrid down coat, S$169.90
This jacket is filled with a blend of down and the brand’s “high-performance padding”, and also features a water-repellant coating to protect against light rain.
NOT ALL PUFFER JACKETS ARE DOWN JACKETS
Did you know that some are filled with synthetic padding, which can also effectively provide warmth? There are some differences, however, between down jackets and jackets with synthetic fill. Each has its pros and cons, which will suit differing needs depending on what qualities in a puffer jacket are more important to you.
For example, down can lose its insulating ability when it comes in contact with moisture – synthetic fill is more water-resistant, which means it avoids this problem. On the other hand, synthetic fill is heavier than down – a point of consideration for those who wish to pack light while travelling.
To harness the benefits of both materials, some outerwear brands produce jackets that have a blend of them. Synthetic fill comes cheaper than down, so this means that such jackets can provide decent performance at a price that is excellent value for money, for those on a budget.
Patagonia down sweater hoody, US$329/S$434
A high fill power of 800 means that this lightweight jacket can provide adequate warmth even though it is not thickly padded with down.
UNDERSTANDING FILL POWER AND FILL WEIGHT
Besides knowing the composition of the padding in a down jacket, there is also a rating that can give you an idea of the level of warmth it provides. You’ll find this indication in a number that is known as fill power, which is likely to be found on the labels attached to the jacket, or in the item description if you’re shopping for it online.
This number typically falls within a range from 400 to 900 – the higher the number, the better the down is in terms of warmth performance.
Fill power indicates the warmth-to-weight ratio – in other words, a jacket with a fill power of, say, 700 will be warmer than another jacket that comes with a 500 rating (a comparison that is accurate only if both jackets actually utilised the exact same amount of down by weight).
As such, while fill power can provide a rough gauge of a jacket’s warmth level, it isn’t necessarily a very precise measure, since down jackets come in a wide variety of designs and will contain differing amounts of padding. It’s possible, too, that a thickly padded jacket with a lower fill power can perform as well as a thinly padded jacket with a higher fill power.
The best way to compare jackets then? Try them out in stores and feel how much warmth each jacket will provide, and whether its weight and bulk are acceptable to you. Also ask the sales staff for help on recommendations that will suit your travel needs.
Everlane The Puffer Bomber, S$301
This jacket has internal drawstrings at the hem for adjustability – it also is a feature than can help seal in warmth.
SURFACE CONCERNS
There’s good reason why nylon and polyester are typically used as the exterior material for down jackets – these synthetic fabrics are more resistant to moisture, wear and tear than non-synthetic materials, and are also better at trapping heat.
Since down’s insulating capabilities can be diminished when wet, a thick, water-resistant outer covering can help keep it from quickly coming into contact with rain or snow. However, while a thick fabric can be helpful where warmth and durability are concerned, it can also contribute to the weight of the jacket – this is why some jackets that are designed specifically to be lightweight are made with thinner fabrics.
Many brands offer down jackets with a water-resistant coating or treatment, a feature that is helpful especially when it comes to jackets that are made to lightweight and are thinner.
Marks & Spencer feather and down padded puffer coat, S$199.90
For those heading to destinations with subzero temperatures, a longer down jacket like this will come in handy.
MORE THAN JUST STYLE
The design of the jacket is another key factor that can significantly affect the level of warmth it provides. For example, a long down jacket may be necessary in extremely cold climates. Other design features that can better provide coverage, and thus a higher level of warmth, include a hood and a high collar. Cuffed sleeves and a cuffed waist can also help seal in warmth and keep cold air out.
Did you know that the stitching that creates the compartments in which down is inserted also matter? The stitched parts between these compartments do not contain down, which means these areas can allow cold air to penetrate. In other words, the fewer stitch lines there are on a jacket, the warmer it is likelier to be. Look out for jackets with larger or wider down compartments if a higher level of warmth is what you’re after.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse down jacket, S$490
No storage pouch? That’s fine, as this jacket is designed to be conveniently packed down into its right pocket.
MAINTENANCE AND CARE
Make it a point to check the care instructions on a down jacket to have an idea of how it needs to be washed.
Dry-cleaning is not recommended for down jackets since the cleaning chemicals can strip the down of its natural insulating capabilities.
Most down jackets can be cleaned at home in a washing machine, although some brands may recommend hand-washing to help preserve certain types of fabrics.
When packing a down jacket into your suitcase, fold it neatly before rolling it up or putting it in a vacuum seal bag. While the compression from being stored shouldn’t affect the loft (or “puffiness”) of the down, proper folding can help minimise the occurrence of wrinkles when you unpack the jacket upon your arrival.
Here’s one way to do it: Fold the sleeves and hood, if any, in towards the centre of the jacket, then fold the jacket in half length-wise. Then simply roll up the garment and put it in your bag or suitcase. Some down jackets also come with a pouch meant for storing it, which might be a convenient bonus feature.