It's all about innerwear, makeup and skincare on The Wonder Shop’s ‘beauty night’
This week, hosts YES933 DJ Hazelle Teo and influencer Karyn Wong will get you up to speed with the best fashion and beauty deals.
This week, The Wonder Shop, Mediacorp’s first live commerce show on meWATCH, will turn the spotlight on innerwear and makeup. On this week's shopping list is Lipskit, an award-winning DIY lip colour kit; English cult label Elemi; multi-label beauty site Powella and Singaporean innerwear label I’m In.
GoPlay Cosmetic’s Lipskit is the world's first hyper-personalised liquid lipstick dispenser that lets you create any colour in any texture you fancy. Now you can get the perfect pout in four easy steps.
English cult favourite Elemis’ Pro-collagen Cleansing Balm is an award-winning anti-ageing skincare range developed with hydrating marine actives.
Founder Sital Gill Phichitsingh named her beauty business Powella, after her grandfather’s thoroughbred racehorse. This new entrant to the wonderful world of beauty is focused on clean, cruelty-free beauty.
Get acquainted with I’m In, a Singaporean innerwear label that makes it their business to make comfortable, supportive undergarments that won’t break the bank. Its bestsellers include Air-leisure – a midi U-back bra that works across occasions from work to play; the Lycra MPV T-shirt bra with lifted cups that doesn’t shift; the 5th Gen non-slip strapless bra that boosts a fuwa fuwa fit; and the Everyday Hustle wireless T-shirt bra that molds to the body like magic. The brand just debuted its first unlined wireless bra, the Dainty-Daisy.
This episode, hosts YES933 DJ Hazelle Teo and influencer Karyn Wong will deliver an immersive shopping experience and chat real-time with viewers. Hot tip: You'll want to play games with these lovable hosts in order to snag amazing product giveaways.
Catch The Wonder Shop is on meWATCH every Tuesday at 9pm.