It's all about innerwear, makeup and skincare on The Wonder Shop’s ‘beauty night’

Get acquainted with I’m In, a Singaporean innerwear label that makes it their business to make comfortable, supportive undergarments that won’t break the bank. Its bestsellers include Air-leisure – a midi U-back bra that works across occasions from work to play; the Lycra MPV T-shirt bra with lifted cups that doesn’t shift; the 5th Gen non-slip strapless bra that boosts a fuwa fuwa fit; and the Everyday Hustle wireless T-shirt bra that molds to the body like magic. The brand just debuted its first unlined wireless bra, the Dainty-Daisy.

This episode, hosts YES933 DJ Hazelle Teo and influencer Karyn Wong will deliver an immersive shopping experience and chat real-time with viewers. Hot tip: You'll want to play games with these lovable hosts in order to snag amazing product giveaways.

Catch The Wonder Shop is on meWATCH every Tuesday at 9pm.