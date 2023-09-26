Wearing the wrong shoe size leads to a host of foot problems: How to find out and what you should do

While knowing your shoe size may seem like fundamental knowledge that we should all have about ourselves, the reality is that many of us aren’t getting it right. A study by the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society found that 88 per cent of women wear the wrong shoe size.

If you’re constantly feeling discomfort or pain in your feet, there’s a high chance that the fit of your shoes aren’t right for your feet. Forcing your feet into ill-fitting footwear can lead to issues such as foot pain, bunions, hammertoes and other deformities – not an ideal way to treat appendages that help keep us up and moving throughout the day.

What are the signs that your shoes are too snug for your feet? “If you see that your toes are getting routinely bruised without any significant trauma, for example, under the toenails, it's a sign that your shoes may be too small for you. Additionally, if you feel that your toes are clawing within the shoe, which sometimes lead to blisters forming on the toes, it's likely that your shoes may be too short for your feet,” explained Saw Yu Ting, chief podiatrist of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Straits Podiatry.

Footwear that is too tight or too loose are detrimental to the health of your feet.