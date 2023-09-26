Wearing the wrong shoe size leads to a host of foot problems: How to find out and what you should do
Stepping out in ill-fitting shoes can lead to a host of issues for your feet. These handy tips will help you get the right fit and form so you’re always walking tall.
While knowing your shoe size may seem like fundamental knowledge that we should all have about ourselves, the reality is that many of us aren’t getting it right. A study by the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society found that 88 per cent of women wear the wrong shoe size.
If you’re constantly feeling discomfort or pain in your feet, there’s a high chance that the fit of your shoes aren’t right for your feet. Forcing your feet into ill-fitting footwear can lead to issues such as foot pain, bunions, hammertoes and other deformities – not an ideal way to treat appendages that help keep us up and moving throughout the day.
What are the signs that your shoes are too snug for your feet? “If you see that your toes are getting routinely bruised without any significant trauma, for example, under the toenails, it's a sign that your shoes may be too small for you. Additionally, if you feel that your toes are clawing within the shoe, which sometimes lead to blisters forming on the toes, it's likely that your shoes may be too short for your feet,” explained Saw Yu Ting, chief podiatrist of Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at Straits Podiatry.
Footwear that is too tight or too loose are detrimental to the health of your feet.
You were sure your shoes used to fit perfectly when you bought them but now they seem to be causing you discomfort and pain – have your feet grown? “As a grown adult, our shoe size rarely changes unless there is a significant change in weight or if you are pregnant,” stated Jackie Tey, chief podiatrist at Straits Podiatry. Small temporary changes can happen on a daily basis, generally at the end of the day when feet expand due to fluid retention accumulated throughout the day.
Pregnancy can increase the size of feet, sometimes permanently. Explained Saw, “In women, the relaxin hormone during pregnancy can cause the feet to enlarge. As the body prepares for child birth, the relaxin hormone is released. This in turn will loosen all the ligaments in the body, including those in the feet. As a result, pregnant women's feet will tend to enlarge.”
While many women revert back to their former shoe size after birth, some don’t and would need to size up to move comfortably.
There are also medical conditions such as hypertension that can cause the legs and feet to swell but this may not be a permanent change. “Generally if fluid retention subsides, or if the hypertension is controlled, shoe size can return to normal,” said Saw.
However, neurological disorders such as Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease can cause the feet to contract permanently. “It is due to muscle weakness and imbalance, therefore, it is generally permanent,” she stated.
If you’re considering to get your feet measured professionally to determine the accuracy of your current shoe size, Tey suggests doing it yourself first. “The easiest way to find out if your shoes are too small is to use the original shoe inserts (if available) to measure against the length of your foot.”
For an ideal fit, you should allow an index finger to a thumb’s width from the longest toe to the tip of the shoe. “It is also essential that you ensure that the width of the inserts is at least as wide as your foot,” Tey added.
Saw also advised checking that your feet does not overly stretch the sides of the shoes when you stand up as this indicates that your feet may be too wide for the cut of the shoe.
If you’re in between sizes, opt for the bigger size or buy two different shoe sizes if this is an option. If you have one foot that’s larger than the other, also pick the larger size as adjusting for a looser shoe is easier than doing it for a tighter one.
Saw advised: “Generally, we could suggest tightening the laces on that side, or inserting a forefoot pad to help with the difference. However, if your feet are significantly different in size, you could also request different shoe sizes. Shoe shops are surprisingly open to this!”
A mistake that people often make when shopping for shoes is to assume that shoe size is the same across brands and models. As size can vary depending on the cut and design, Saw advises trying the shoe in the store to check that you have the best fit.
Many also often make the mistake of sizing up when they find that the shoe is too narrow at the toe box but doing this can result in injury. “If the shoe is too narrow, try finding a shoe with a wider toe box to accommodate the width better,” she said.
If you need expert guidance to determine your shoe size, there are professional shoe fitters such as Footkaki and FeetCare who can help with measuring as well as customising insoles for your feet.
And if you’re kitting up for sports, getting shoes that fit just right is essential as your feet need to be well supported so that you can perform your best. Many sportswear brands will help guide you with getting the right shoe size if you’re purchasing at the store.
At Asics Paragon, you can get your shoe measurements using Quick Scan, the latest edition of the brand’s proprietary system, Foot-ID, that helps to provide a quick and accurate analysis of your feet.
But if you’re experiencing persistent pain despite having the right shoe size or have sustained a foot injury, a visit to a podiatrist can help you get back on your feet again.
WHAT TO WEAR FOR COMMON FOOT CONDITIONS
There are a host of common foot issues that many of us often experience, such as bunions and calluses, but we often neglect getting the right footwear to alleviate the condition. Benedict Khoo, principal podiatrist at Straits Podiatry, offers this advice when it comes to choosing shoes for these foot conditions:
Flat feet
Choose stability shoes such as Asics Gel-Kayano or Hoka Gaviota which have been developed for people with flat feet. “They are designed to reduce overpronation and this helps to stabilise people with flat feet,” he explained.
Bunions
Pick shoes that are wider at the front. “Generally, shoes that are wider at the toe box help to prevent irritation of the bunions. Open-toed shoes with straps, not at the bunion area, can help to reduce friction and irritation as well,” Khoo said.
Calluses
Shoes that are cushioned or feature extra padding can help to reduce the pressure and discomfort from calluses. He suggested: “Alternatively, custom foot orthotics in the shoes can be useful to help redistribute the pressure from the calluses and reduce the calluses from thickening up too quickly.”
Athlete's Foot