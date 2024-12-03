Celebrity travel files: This is what actress Ya Hui packs for a five-night city holiday

And just like that, the year is coming to an end. What does that mean? Holidays! Not just the festive kind, but the travelling kind too.

Let’s face it: It’s what many of us look forward to, including our favourite Singapore celebrities.

And with them always looking so picture-perfect in all their holiday snapshots, we want to know what their packing essentials are so we can take inspiration for our own photos too.

So with the year-end travel season upon us, CNA Lifestyle asked actress Ya Hui, born Koh Ya Hwee, what she packs along on vacation.

For her, 2024 has been a “pretty good mix of work and leisure holidays”. A quick scroll through her socials and photos of her taking in the sights across England, Iceland and Scotland came up.