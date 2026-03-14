Zoe Tay reveals the emotional stories behind her most treasured Louis Vuitton bags
The fashion forward actress shares the stories behind her most-prized pieces from the French luxury house.
In partnership with Louis Vuitton.
It’s no secret that Mediacorp artiste Zoe Tay has a soft spot for handbags – a well-documented fact across media interviews. “It’s not only me – I think every woman loves to buy bags. It’s strange how we can never have enough of them,” said the self-confessed “bagaholic”, laughing.
“I’m more of a bag person when it comes to shopping. I also tend to play with bags more when it comes to dressing up. They are not just style pieces – they’re functional items that you can use all the time and pair with many outfits. They’re essential accessories in my wardrobe,” she added.
Despite her love for them, Ah Jie is certain that she hasn’t amassed as large a bag collection as many might imagine. “I’m sure there are many people out there with many more bags than I have,” she said. Of her line-up, she says it’s curated with pieces that are practical and versatile – a reflection her style.
I think every woman loves to buy bags. It’s strange how we can never have enough of them.
Louis Vuitton (LV) plays a leading role in Tay’s wardrobe. The star has long been drawn to the French house’s timeless yet modern aesthetic – and many of its bags have accompanied her through her fashion journey, marking significant moments in her life and career as sentimental mementoes.
THE START OF A LONG FASHION LOVE AFFAIR
Besides being recognised for her acting chops, Tay is also known as a style chameleon and local fashion icon. But while she may have donned countless dramatic fashion looks over the years as an actress and former model, the real-life Zoe Tay gravitates towards clean, simple, polished styles.
Her love for LV began early in her modelling career, when she first became acquainted with the brand and its distinctive bags. “I really liked them and hoped to be able to afford to buy myself one someday – and it came when I won the Star Search competition. I bought my first LV bag – a Keepall, a wallet and a keychain – with the prize money as a reward to myself. From then on, there was no turning back,” Tay shared, recalling the start of her lifelong affinity with the luxury house.
Bags can often reflect a person’s character – you can tell their personality and style from the ones that they carry.
The Keepall remains one of her most cherished pieces today – a keepsake that continues to remind her of that milestone. She doesn’t use the bag much these days, but she remembers how indispensable it once was. “I used it a lot and for quite a long time, carrying it when I went to work. It’s so roomy and was perfect for keeping all my scripts, tidbits and other filming necessities,” she said.
AN ICONIC PRINT
Like many fans of the brand, Tay has a particular soft spot for the monogram. “I love the monogram and I tend to prefer it when it comes to LV bags. In fact, my husband once gifted me a bag in Epi leather, and I went back to the boutique to get it changed for a monogram model. Practically all my items from the brand are in monogram,” she shared.
Beyond the Keepall she bought to mark her Star Search win more than three decades ago, Tay also owns other LV pieces that carry deep personal meaning. One of her most treasured bags is a Trouville Monogram she purchased for her mother, which has since become part of her own collection.
“I bought it as a gift for my mother. She doesn’t carry bags that are too large, so I chose this small bag, which was perfect for her. She used it for a very long time, and then she stopped using it after that. So I kept it for her, and I used it occasionally. My mum passed on recently, so this bag is a particularly sentimental keepsake for me,” Tay shared.
Another memorable acquisition is the Coffret Tresor 24 mini trunk that she had customised with a drawing. “I’d always dreamt of owning an LV trunk – the price is really steep, so I settled for a smaller one. I wanted to have my family’s annual ski-trip event depicted in the drawing but they couldn’t fit all five of us. But it still turned out pretty cute!”
While going through her collection in preparation for this shoot, Tay rediscovered a Nano Speedy she bought more than a decade ago with a special intention – to pass on to her “future daughter”. “It turned out that I had three sons and no daughters, but that’s okay – I can use it myself since small bags are so popular now. This is why it’s good to buy timeless bags, you see,” she said, laughing.
A STYLE SHAPED BY HER CAREER
The brand’s classic yet standout designs slip easily into Tay’s minimal-chic personal style, which she believes has been shaped, in part, by the fashion professionals she has worked with throughout her career.
“I think I’ve been influenced by the many stylists I met through the years. I learn a lot from them – sometimes we shop together while travelling for work, and I kind of absorb their fashion advice. When I was young, I thought fashion had to be complicated and expensive, but I learnt that’s not always true. You can have a simple style and still be unique in your own way,” she explained.
Even so, Tay can be adventurous when it comes to bags. “I can go for many different shapes and styles, but I tend to stick to neutral colours,” she shared.
She also acknowledged that while designer bags are nice to have, unbranded ones can be just as compelling. “Bags can often reflect a person’s character – you can tell their personality and style from the ones that they carry.”
Her ultimate dream LV piece? One of the house’s large trunks. If she ever acquires one in future, she plans to display it at home as a furniture showpiece – and the centrepiece of her long-running love affair with the French luxury brand.
Credits
Senior Editor: Serene Seow
Art Direction: Chern Ling
Senior Producer: Lindsay Jialin
Photography: Joel Low
Fashion Styling: Johnny Khoo
Hair: Ryan Yap / Passion Hair Salon
Make-up: Peter Khor
Photo Assistance: Eddie Teo
Special thanks to JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach