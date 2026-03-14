Zoe Tay reveals the emotional stories behind her most treasured Louis Vuitton bags

Like many fans of the brand, Tay has a particular soft spot for the monogram. “I love the monogram and I tend to prefer it when it comes to LV bags. In fact, my husband once gifted me a bag in Epi leather, and I went back to the boutique to get it changed for a monogram model. Practically all my items from the brand are in monogram,” she shared.

Beyond the Keepall she bought to mark her Star Search win more than three decades ago, Tay also owns other LV pieces that carry deep personal meaning. One of her most treasured bags is a Trouville Monogram she purchased for her mother, which has since become part of her own collection.

“I bought it as a gift for my mother. She doesn’t carry bags that are too large, so I chose this small bag, which was perfect for her. She used it for a very long time, and then she stopped using it after that. So I kept it for her, and I used it occasionally. My mum passed on recently, so this bag is a particularly sentimental keepsake for me,” Tay shared.

Another memorable acquisition is the Coffret Tresor 24 mini trunk that she had customised with a drawing. “I’d always dreamt of owning an LV trunk – the price is really steep, so I settled for a smaller one. I wanted to have my family’s annual ski-trip event depicted in the drawing but they couldn’t fit all five of us. But it still turned out pretty cute!”

While going through her collection in preparation for this shoot, Tay rediscovered a Nano Speedy she bought more than a decade ago with a special intention – to pass on to her “future daughter”. “It turned out that I had three sons and no daughters, but that’s okay – I can use it myself since small bags are so popular now. This is why it’s good to buy timeless bags, you see,” she said, laughing.