Zoe Tay: ‘I’ve been crazy over Louis Vuitton from a very young age’

Mediacorp artiste Zoe Tay was in Sydney for the opening of the exhibition. While perusing the Bags Stories universe, Tay took a walk down her own memory lane.

“I’ve been crazy over Louis Vuitton from a very young age,” she told CNA Lifestyle.

“After I won the Star Search contest (1988) at the start of my career, I bought my first Louis Vuitton set – a wallet, mini boite bag and a Keepall – that I had had my eye on as a reward. People thought I was materialistic but I figured that since I work hard, I deserve to be rewarded. Subsequently, whenever I have spare cash or when I receive a bonus, I buy a few more monogram items. Building a collection motivated me to work even harder.”

Which item in her collection is closest to her heart? The monogram soft luggage holds a special place in the Dark Angel actress’ affections. “Back then, I couldn’t afford the trunk. Besides, it was not practical for me since I don’t travel business class all the time. The soft luggage made more sense. But I scuffed it on one of my travels so I brought it back to the store along with the receipt, and without question, they sent the bag to Paris to be repaired. It came back to me good as new. That level of service is what you’re paying for.”