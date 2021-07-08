Timeless nail art: How the French manicure made its comeback, with a twist

“We have seen more requests in our salon for French tip-style manicures and even some pedicures too,” said Nadine Abramcyk, the founder of the Tenoverten nail salon. “It’s always been a classic look with the super-white tip, but people are now making it their own. A classic red tip with a neutral, almost sheer, base is a style we’ve seen often this year, paired with a more almond-shaped nail."

So popular is the French tip in 2021 that the New York Chillhouse salon created its own modification of the style, which can be painted on by a manicurist or purchased as Chill Tips, the salon’s version of a press-on set.

The Going to the Barre set has proved particularly popular, said Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse founder.

“It’s a sheer soft pink – think ballerina vibes – with a slightly slanted, wavy tip,” she said. “It’s so simple and elevated, yet has an edge.”

Mabelyn Martin, the creative director of the New York nail studio Paintbox, has been experimenting with glitters and foils in place of colour for its French manicure designs.

“Creating tiny designs within the tips is also becoming very trendy,” she said. “Another look book favourite involves contrasting textures by matting out the base colour and painting on a thin shiny tip.”

Fans of the French mani love it for its singular aesthetic and often for the fact that such a simple nail can elicit such a strong response. Olivia C Tonin, 32, a French manicure obsessive in Montreal who owns a nail installation that she posts on Instagram, had experimented with them a handful of times as a teenager but began wearing increasingly complex designs only in recent years.

“The reaction people had toward me wearing French tips made me appreciate it on another level,” she said. “This was only amplified by the overwhelmingly positive response I got from other women – and the negative ones I received from most men.”

French nails make your fingers longer and more beautiful. It’s like magic.

One might have predicted that after forgoing manicures amid the pandemic, we’d come back around to the French manicure – a style that has fallen out of fashion in the past, too redolent, perhaps, of strip malls of yesteryear. Chaun Legend, the artist behind Jenner’s nails, suggested that the style may be transitional, a steppingstone to more complicated and bolder designs that some have been longing for in the age of no painted nails.