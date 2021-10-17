‘It’s a godsend’: 100-won taxi rides in rural South Korea

“The taxi now drives me all the way to my doorstep,” Na said. “You can’t imagine what it was like in older days when I had to haul my shopping bag all the way from the bus stop to my place. It killed my legs, but there is no one around here to help old folks like me.”

For years, South Korea has reported one of the lowest birthrates in the world, creating a fast-aging population and causing strains in all aspects of society, from its welfare budget to public transportation to schools.

The impact of the demographic shift is the most visible in thousands of rural villages whose young people, including Na’s children, have left for big cities for better-paying jobs. In Na’s village of Seondong, the number of households, once as many as 25, has declined to a dozen.

Government officials say supporting the 100-won taxi services is far more cost-effective than deploying subsidised buses to the tiny hamlets tucked between mountains where few people other than arthritic, retired farmers live – and building wider roads to accommodate those buses.

Park Kyong-su, 71, said going to the market once or twice a week by the 100-won taxi broke the tedium of living in Suranggol village in Seocheon. She sees her village of 12 houses, three of them empty, decay day by day.

“When it rained the other night, I heard part of an empty house next door caving in,” said Park, whose own home was well-kept, with farm gear hanging neatly on a wall and zinnias blossoming outside her gate. “We feel more isolated, as the pandemic made it more difficult for our children to visit.”

Local taxi drivers have welcomed the programme, too, because it brings extra income.