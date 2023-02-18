36 hours in Bangkok: Where to go, what to eat, what to see

Dress shamelessly and let Thai DJs vibrate away your jet lag at Sing Sing Theater, the current reigning nightclub in the Sukhumvit district, with a noirish retro-Chinese decor illuminated by swarms of red lanterns and a riot of professional dancers behind screens and on swings that give the place the feel of a Baz Luhrmann film set. Settle into the intimate nooks and balconies surrounding the stage and dance floor or house shuffle with a cordial mix of wealthy locals and Bangkok’s expat community, including, at the moment, quite a few exiled Russians. Guest DJs and live bands come in for regular parties such as burlesque or Latin nights. Drinks start at 180 baht.

SATURDAY

7am: Bike through the area

In the 1990s, Co van Kessel, a Dutch-born resident of Bangkok who died in 2012, pioneered elaborate yet surprisingly easy bicycle tours through the city and its surrounding farmland that used canalboats to move between town and country. Today, a friendly staff of young, English-speaking Thai bike enthusiasts have taken up his mantle from a well-marked garage and office next to the River City shopping complex on the Chao Phraya River. Much of the clientele is still Dutch, and it’s a mesmerising and safe trip through a maze of alleyway temples and canals (you hop into the boat with your bike), leading to paths above the paddy farms upon which the city was built, one of which provides a delicious local lunch. A five-hour tour is 1,850 baht.

2pm: Get an ethereal back rub