36 hours in cool, confident Milan: Vintage shopping, gargoyles and a bread lab

At some point, every visitor will pause to marvel at the Gothic facade and towering spires of Milan’s Duomo. But for a closer inspection of this magnificent cathedral, which dates to the 14th century, ascend to the rooftop for an up-close view of those intricately detailed spires as well as hundreds of gargoyles, statues and stone carvings (tickets from 10 euros). Then take in the expansive panorama, from the glittering glass dome of the neighbouring Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to new glass-and-steel skyscrapers and the distant Alps beyond.

1pm | Shop for culinary treats

Most departures from the city pass through Milano Centrale, the central railway station known for its grand architecture, soaring entry hall and the odd fascist detail. Last fall, the station’s appeal grew beyond mere transport hub with the opening of Mercato Centrale Milano, a food market spanning two floors and nearly 50,000 square feet in a formerly abandoned space on the station’s northwestern edge. As in Florence, Rome and Turin, this Mercato Centrale is a who’s who of top local artisans – bread from Davide Longoni, organic cheeses from Tommaso Carioni, dumplings from Agie Zhou of Ravioleria Sarpi – with dozens of stalls to explore before bidding farewell to the city.

KEY STOPS

Bar Basso is a classic bar with a pink interior, beloved by both fashionistas and a neighbourhood crowd.

Milan’s Duomo offers an up-close look at spires and gargoyles, as well as an expansive view of the city and the Alps beyond.

Mercato Centrale Milano is a sprawling local food market in the city’s grand central railway station.

GALLERIES AND ATTRACTIONS

Dimorecentrale, which houses the new headquarters of the design firm Dimorestudio, is a cultural hub with gallery spaces.

Casa Museo Boschi Di Stefano is housed in the former residence of an art-collecting couple who amassed an impressive collection of 20th-century Italian art.

Fondazione Prada Milan is a groundbreaking contemporary art venue in a former distillery.

Osservatorio is a gallery that exhibits visual works, photographs and videos exploring societal themes.

The Cloister, in a palazzo dating to the 15th century, is a shop filled with treasures, from vintage gowns to plants and perfumes.

WHERE TO EAT

At e/n enoteca naturale, sip natural wine at tables set in a garden beside the Basilica di Sant’Eustorgio.

Osteria Alla Concorrenza has old-fashioned decor and dishes like focaccia stuffed with mortadella and cheese.

Tone Milano sells baked goods, from flaky filo-dough burek to focaccia with peaches and rosemary.

Pastamadre elevates pasta from a starter course to the star on an ever-changing menu.

Loste Cafe is a sunny Scandinavian-inspired coffee shop (try the buttery cardamom buns).

WHERE TO STAY

The Radisson Collection Palazzo Touring Club opened last fall in the Art Nouveau-style Palazzo Bertarelli. There’s a colonnaded lobby, a library, a restaurant and 89 rooms and suites (doubles from about 325 euros).

Hotel Milano City Center Duomo opened in 2020 with 30 snug-but-stylish rooms in a city-center location, steps from the Teatro alla Scala opera house (doubles from about 120 euros).

Search for a short-term rental in the Centro Storico, where metro and tram lines make it easy to explore. Options are plentiful south of the Duomo, where one-bedroom apartments, some within handsome palazzi, start at around 150 euros per night.

By Ingrid K Williams © 2022 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.