36 hours in London: Walk the Queen's Walk, have 'the full English' and soak up British art

Cross over to Victoria Embankment to find Gordon’s, which is thought to be London’s oldest wine bar. Established in 1890, this bar may be lovingly called “London’s worst-kept secret,” but an early drink here is a great scene setter for the night, and it improves your chances of getting in before the crowds. Sit inside the cosy wine cellar, where the lights are dim and the decor is suitably old-timey. You can also grab a seat outside, at tables right next to Victoria Embankment Gardens; Britons love an alfresco drink, whatever the season. A glass of wine is unlikely to cost more than 15 pounds (S$24.24).

8pm: Eat something new

In the past two years, London’s Chinatown has experienced closures of decades-old, well-loved establishments. The area still has a lot to offer visitors, however. Four Seasons on Gerrard Street is a reliable favorite (be sure to order a portion of the boneless roast duck, 16.80 pounds), or check out fellow stalwart Cafe TPT to enjoy some honey-roasted pork (8 pounds). For something new, the Thai-Chinese restaurant Speedboat Bar opened this year and has an energetic, colorful atmosphere. Order the spicy prawn ceviche (12 pounds) to start; the beef tongue and tendon curry (14 pounds) is a worthy choice for a main.

11pm: Head to a comedy show

Round out the night with some laughs at the Top Secret Comedy Club in Covent Garden. There are few aesthetic frills at this treasured venue, but it hosts some of the best comedy in the country and serves drinks at prices rarely seen in the West End (pints start at 3 pounds; wine at 3.30 pounds). On some nights, the club teases audiences with a secret “celebrity guest” on its lineup – usually a well-known comedian testing out material before a tour. Tickets for the “late late” show, the final of the night, are about 10 pounds each. (Tickets usually sell out, so book ahead.)